Central Africa: Great Lakes Region MPs Unite to Address Conflicts and Promote Sustainable Development

The Forum of Parliaments of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region has convened in Kampala, Uganda, bringing together lawmakers from 12 member states to tackle pressing regional conflicts.

Secretary-General Onyango Kakoba revealed that a fact-finding team is currently in the Democratic Republic of Congo to investigate and resolve ongoing conflicts.

"We are committed to understanding the root causes of these conflicts and finding lasting solutions," Kakoba emphasized.

The Great Lakes Region faces complex challenges, including ethnic divisions, land disputes and unequal access to resources.

The forum's efforts focus on promoting peace, stability and sustainable development.

Key Challenges and Objectives include

Conflict Resolution. Addressing root causes, such as ethnic divisions and unequal resource access.

Regional Cooperation. Strengthening parliamentary coordination for peace and stability.

Sustainable Development. Ensuring Uganda's oil exploration benefits the region without fueling conflict.

The forum commended Uganda's oil exploration efforts but cautioned against potential conflict sparked by the industry. "Uganda's oil can be a blessing or a curse; we must guard it generously to avoid conflicts," Kakoba warned.

The 12-member states include Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

As lawmakers converge in Kampala, optimism grows for effective conflict resolution and sustainable development in the Great Lakes Region.