East Africa: Comesa Competition Warns On Recalled Apple Accessories

The regional competition watchdog has cautioned consumers against using certain Apple accessories following a manufacturer recall.

The COMESA Competition Commission said Belkin Limited had voluntarily recalled its Belkin BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K, citing a manufacturing defect that could cause the lithium battery to overheat.

The BoostCharge Pro in the dual-charger version with the model number BPD005, which contains a 10,000 mAh battery, can overheat and, in the worst case, cause a fire.

Belkin urged consumers to stop using the product, disconnect it from power sources, and store it safely away from flammable materials.

The Commission said the product is sold on various online platforms in the COMESA region and may have been purchased by consumers.

Under Article 30(1)(b) of the COMESA Competition Regulations, the Commission advised consumers in the 21 member states to avoid purchasing or using the recalled charger and report it to authorities. Affected consumers can also contact national consumer protection bodies for assistance.

Belkin says no injuries have been reported, and no other Belkin wireless chargers or any other Belkin products are affected by this recall.

"If you have purchased the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K, BPD005, it is important that you immediately stop using it, disconnect it from any power supply or other products, and contact us for further instructions," said the manufacturer.

Only the power bank is affected, which can supply the Apple Watch with power wirelessly through an integrated charging unit and an iPhone or other type C USB device via cable.