Somalia Warns AU Against Ethiopian Forces in Peacekeeping

Somalia has warned the African Union against including Ethiopian troops in a peacekeeping mission, citing Addis Ababa's recent actions as a violation of its sovereignty through a controversial agreement with the breakaway region of Somaliland.

The warning comes as Somalia transitions from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) to the newly planned African Union Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), a mission that Somalia insists must be led under its full control.

"The Federal Government of Somalia reaffirms its commitment to protecting its sovereignty and ensuring peace for its people," said Mogadishu through its foreign office."Ethiopia's recent unilateral actions, including an illegal agreement with Somalia's northern region, violate our sovereignty and erode the trust essential for peacekeeping."

Somalia's objections stem from Ethiopia's ongoing involvement in the northern region of Somaliland, which declared independence in 1991 but is not internationally recognised.

The Somali government has expressed concern that Ethiopia's engagement with Somaliland undermines its territorial integrity and could further destabilise the region.

Past Ethiopian military deployments in Somalia, particularly under the African Union's previous peacekeeping efforts, have been met with criticism.

Somali officials argue that such deployments have led to increased activity from the Al-Shabaab militant group, hampering development and security.

The government is now pushing for a more strategic selection of troop partners under AUSSOM to ensure that the mission aligns with Somalia's security and development goals.

"As we prepare for the next phase of peacekeeping under AUSSOM, it is essential to reiterate that Somalia, as a sovereign state, holds the authority to decide which Troop Partner Nations (TPNs) will contribute to this mission," the statement added.

"The decision on troop contributions must align with Somalia's national interests and the preservation of its sovereignty."

Somalia remains committed to collaborating with the African Union, the United Nations, and the European Union on AUSSOM, but emphasised that the selection of peacekeeping partners must respect its sovereignty.

"We call on all partners to uphold these principles for a peaceful and prosperous Somalia," the statement concluded.

The African Union has yet to respond to Somalia's concerns, as discussions over the future of the peacekeeping mission continue.