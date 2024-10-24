Kenya's Mango Suppliers Required to Register Ahead of Export Season

24 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — Mango suppliers across Kenya are now required to register with the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) in order to operate, ahead of the upcoming mango export season.

In a notice, AFA Director General Bruno Linyiru announced that the Horticultural Crops Directorate (HCD) will conduct a registration exercise on October 28 at its seven regional offices, including Nairobi Horticultural Centre as well as Kibwezi and Machakos HCD depots.

Others are HCD offices in Kitui, Yatta, Iten and Mombasa's regional office.

Additionally, AFA is offering continuous online registration through its online platform.

Linyiru urged farmers to work with registered suppliers to ensure timely payment for their produce during the export season.

Exporters and processors have also been encouraged to purchase from registered suppliers to avoid any trade disputes.

"In light of previous complaints by farmers regarding nonpayment for produce collected by traders, the authority is implementing the registration of mango marketing agencies to streamline trade in export fruits," Linyiru said.

He emphasized that the registration is in line with national, regional, and international food safety and quality standards, which require marketing agents to be registered.

"The regulations mandate that marketing agents (suppliers) must register with the authority, and that farmers, exporters, and processors should only engage with registered agents," he added.

