South Africa: Cosatu Baffled By the Decision to Suspend Former Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) in Gauteng is puzzled by the decision of the Office of the Executive Mayor of Johannesburg to suspend Member of the Mayoral Committee(MMC) for Community Development, Kabelo Gwamanda. Whilst the Federation appreciates the swift action by Mayor Dada Morero, the severity of the circumstances around Gwamanda warranted immediate dismissal.

This spectacle following the arrest of Gwamanda should not be allowed to taint the integrity of the City of Johannesburg any further. His appointment as Mayor and MMC has raised pertinent questions on the vetting processes at the municipality. Background checks are mandatory in any work environment and essential in building a positive reputation of any organisation. Speculations that have emanated since the arrest have cast a shadow on the city.

The cloud hanging over him concerning the alleged illegal funeral insurance scheme requires him to excuse himself and to resign as a public representative to allow law enforcement agencies to do their work. By removing himself, he would be demonstrating his respect for the office he occupies and honouring the rule of law.

The practice of placing public servants under suspension is costly. Residents of Johannesburg cannot afford to waste funds while officials with dubious appointments are sent home to enjoy the purse of the municipality. According to the Department of Public Service and Administration, at the end of July 2024 there were 288 public servants from national departments and 183 from provincial departments on paid suspension. Suspending Gwamanda is equivalent to the perpetuation of this pricey practice.

COSATU Gauteng implores Mayor Dada Morero to reconsider his decision. The City of Johannesburg has suffered greatly from its history of political squabbles at the expense of the residents. Rebuilding public confidence and restoring the dignity of the city is critical now, rather than later.