Ethiopia: BRICS Spurs Multilateralism Addressing Global Challenges - Premier

The gathering of heads of the group represents hope in the pursuit of effective multilateralism to address the pressing global challenges the nations face today. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) said.

In his remarks at the ongoing 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, the Prime Minister yesterday underscored that as the newest member of the BRICS family, Ethiopia is prepared to engage constructively in fostering a multilateralism that serves both developed and developing nations, anchored in the principle of equity.

"Our world is rapidly evolving with the multitude of crises that demands wisdom and thoughtful approach. It is crucial to acknowledge that economic growth in developing countries is often challenged by unfair global financial systems."

"The imbalances in our global economic framework are driving rising inequality, inflation, and unemployment, making collective efforts more urgent than ever. The calls for climate action and climate finance continue to be ignored even as the crisis deepens."

"In the middle of these challenges, however, I see a tremendous opportunity in BRICS, with its collective voice representing nearly half of the global population. And over a third of global GDP, BRICS has the potential to be a transformative force for a more equitable world order."

Intra -BRICS trade, investment, and tourism can ignite economic growth that not only benefits the member states, but also serves as a model for cooperation and solidarity in addressing global challenges, Prime Minister Abiy noted.

"We must leverage our diverse economies and high growth potential to achieve tangible economic gains that uplift our people."

Enhancing cooperation in the development of Artificial Intelligence is essential, he said adding that Ethiopia strongly supports the proposal made both by President Putin and President Xi on this matter.

Furthermore, the expedited consideration of membership requests to the New Development Bank will serve to enhance alternative financing particularity for infrastructural projects that are crucial to our development, the premier noted.

"Ethiopia believes BRICS is uniquely positioned to galvanize support for a fair and representative multilateralism. Together, we can champion reforms that address the concerns of developing nations and ensure that their voices are heard on the global stage."

As to him, Ethiopia, in particular, wishes to emphasize that the reform of the UN Security Council deserves attention and has confidence that the countries at this summit will prioritize Africa's representation in the UN Security Council adhering to the common African position.

"This is not just about representation. It is about justice, equity, and ensuring that all nations can contribute to global governance. Ethiopia exemplifies the practical relevance of our partnership, embodying the hope and potential that BRICS represents," he remarked.

"Ethiopia, now the third largest economy in sub -Saharan Africa, is endowed with a young and dynamic workforce, vast arable land and abundant renewable energy resources. These assets present unparalleled opportunities for investment and trade, and our ongoing macroeconomic reforms have unlocked new avenues for growth."

"Our Green Legacy Initiative, which mobilized our citizens to plant more than 40 billion seedlings in six years, stands as a testament to our commitment to sustainable and climate -resilient economic growth. Ethiopia is equally committed to ensuring for security, having become the largest wheat producer in Africa through enhanced productivity," the Premier pointed out.

"Our investments in smart cities and tourism development highlight our cultural and historical richness, drawing visitors from around the globe. Therefore, Ethiopia renews my call for strong Intra-BRICS economic cooperation across sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, energy, tourism, and, importantly, artificial intelligence."

The Premier assured member nations of Ethiopia's unwavering commitment to actively participate in realizing group's shared vision for a brighter future, calling for the partnership between member countries to address immediate challenges and lay the groundwork for a more equitable and inclusive multilateral world.