Kenya: Gideon Moi Urges Government to Enhance Security Amid Rising Brutal Murders

Nairobi Kenya — KANU Party leader Gideon Moi has urged the government to intensify its efforts to ensure the safety and security of all Kenyans amid a surge in brutal murders across the country.

In a statement on Thursday, Moi emphasized the need for renewed focus on securing public spaces and enhancing law enforcement to address the disturbing trend of violence.

"The country is witnessing a deeply disturbing and heartbreaking surge in brutal murders of Kenyans. These rampant femicide cases and macabre killings, abetted by the now-commonplace abductions, are creeping back into the country and striking at the very core of our sense of security as a nation," Moi said.

He stressed that every Kenyan has the right to live without fear, and it is the government's responsibility to safeguard that right. "No one should live in fear, and no Kenyan should ever feel unsafe walking our streets or going about their daily lives."

Moi's statement comes shortly after Wells Fargo's human resources manager, who went missing on Friday, October 18, was found dead in Gem, Siaya County. His body, discovered near a stream on Wednesday, was handcuffed, raising fears of foul play.

In another chilling incident, Wajir Member of County Assembly (MCA) Yussuf Ahmed's mutilated body was found in Lake Yahud after his abduction. The Dela ward MCA, missing for over a month, had been last seen on Friday, September 13, along Enterprise Road in Nairobi.

The family, who positively identified Ahmed's body, revealed signs of severe torture, burns, and beating. The discovery of his body has deepened concerns over rising insecurity in the country.