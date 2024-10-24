THE case involving former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Gideon Gono turned dramatic this week as lawyers representing a couple being accused of defrauding him in 2017 argued that attempts to bring new evidence be rubbished and one of his witnesses dismissed.

Admire Rubaya who is representing Clark Clever Makoni and his wife Beverly Aisha in a ZW$137 million fraud case first argued against the court taking as credible evidence from George Mashonganyika who had been brought as a ZB Bank representative.

Rubaya, argued that Mashonganyika's account could not be taken as fact as he was not employed at the bank the Makonis are accused of having used to prejudice Gono of ZW$137,736,500 they withdrew.

Evidence brought before the court by Mashonganyika was also questioned as a document purported to be proof had missing signatures of the Makonis.

Magistrate Stanford Mambanje then ruled that the State could not tender any new documents or evidence since the trial had kicked off and this should have been done at least two days before its commencement.

The recent development follows the State's decision, in early October, to withdraw charges against the two for allegedly changing ownership of Valley Lodge from Gono to themselves illegally.

State prosecutor Sithembiso Moyo told the court there was not enough evidence to continue as they could not substantiate any of their claims against the makonis.

The matter has been deferred to Friday for continuation of the trial.