Zimbabwe: Defence Questions Authenticity of Former RBZ Governor Gono's Witness - Rubbishes New Evidence in Alleged ZW$137 Million Fraud Case

24 October 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE case involving former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Gideon Gono turned dramatic this week as lawyers representing a couple being accused of defrauding him in 2017 argued that attempts to bring new evidence be rubbished and one of his witnesses dismissed.

Admire Rubaya who is representing Clark Clever Makoni and his wife Beverly Aisha in a ZW$137 million fraud case first argued against the court taking as credible evidence from George Mashonganyika who had been brought as a ZB Bank representative.

Rubaya, argued that Mashonganyika's account could not be taken as fact as he was not employed at the bank the Makonis are accused of having used to prejudice Gono of ZW$137,736,500 they withdrew.

Evidence brought before the court by Mashonganyika was also questioned as a document purported to be proof had missing signatures of the Makonis.

Magistrate Stanford Mambanje then ruled that the State could not tender any new documents or evidence since the trial had kicked off and this should have been done at least two days before its commencement.

The recent development follows the State's decision, in early October, to withdraw charges against the two for allegedly changing ownership of Valley Lodge from Gono to themselves illegally.

State prosecutor Sithembiso Moyo told the court there was not enough evidence to continue as they could not substantiate any of their claims against the makonis.

The matter has been deferred to Friday for continuation of the trial.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.