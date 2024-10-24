Uganda's First Electric Vehicle Training Program Launched At Makerere University

Kampala, Uganda — Makerere University, in collaboration with Kiira Motors Corporation and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has launched an innovative skilling program in Kampala, Uganda, focused on electric mobility and associated technologies.

The program, housed at the Makerere University Innovation Pod (Mak-UniPod), aims to provide specialised training to 25 selected students in electric vehicle technologies, engineering design, and related fields.

The initiative is designed to empower youth by tapping into their innovative and entrepreneurial spirit, addressing youth unemployment, and promoting impact-driven entrepreneurship. It aligns with global climate agreements and supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 7, 8, 9, and 13.

During the launch, Makerere University academic registrar, Prof. Buyinza Mukadasi.expressed excitement about the partnership with UNDP and KMC, emphasising that the Mak-UniPod is where research meets reality.

"The Mak-UniPod is where research meets reality, and we're excited to partner with UNDP and KMC to empower our students with industry-relevant skills.".

Kiira Motors Corporation, highlighted the program's focus on addressing current challenges in the automotive industry while promoting innovation and entrepreneurship.

UNDP Resident Representative Ms. Nwanne Vwede-Obahor emphasised the initiative's alignment with global efforts to combat climate change and expressed pride in supporting Uganda's transition to sustainable mobility solutions.

"The use and adoption of EVs leads to improved air quality, noise reduction, and a reduction in air pollution," Ms. Vwede-Obahor highlighted.

The program aims to tackle the issue of youth unemployment by providing on-demand skills in EV technology, creating job opportunities, and contributing to Uganda's goal of zero emissions by 2062.

The Mak-UniPod is designed to tap into young people's innovative and entrepreneurial spirit, promoting impact-driven entrepreneurship and addressing youth unemployment. "The Mak-UniPod will expose a broad range of students to design thinking and product realisation, pilot innovative ideas, and provide equipment for prototyping," Ms. Vwede-Obahor emphasised.

The comprehensive one-year training program includes electric vehicle basics, renewable energy technologies, and hands-on training with electric vehicle powertrain workbenches.

Some program highlights include the selection of 25 students from various engineering and science courses, with a balance of 10 female and 15 male students chosen through a competitive process. Successful participants will become Kiira Motors Corporation Associate Researchers.

The partnership goals include bridging the innovation and market viability gap, fostering sustainable mobility solutions, combating climate change, and supporting Uganda's transition to clean energy.