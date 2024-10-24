South Africa: Zikalala to Address KZN Investment Conference

24 October 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minster Sihle Zikalala is today expected to deliver a keynote address at the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality (RNM) Investment Conference.

Held under the theme: "Driving sustainable growth through strategic investments", Thursday's conference aims to unlock sustainable investment opportunities within RNM and the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast region.

Zikalala is expected to speak on programmes such as the new harbour development in the South Coast and support infrastructure for the new Smart City Project under the District Development Model (DDM), which was adopted by Cabinet in August 2019.

The DDM is an integrated planning model for cooperative governance aimed at fast tracking service delivery. It seeks to ensure that municipalities are adequately supported and resourced to carry out their mandate.

