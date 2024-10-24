Ethiopia: PM Abiy Lauds Bilateral Relations Between Ethiopia, Russia That Continues to Grow

24 October 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Russian President Vladimir Putin held in-depth discussions during their bilateral meeting, on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit.

The Premier wrote on social media pages: "I express my appreciation to President Vladimir Putin for our in-depth discussions during our bilateral meeting."

Anchored in our historic ties, Abiy stated that the bilateral relations between our two countries continue to grow.

"In addition, our common BRICS platform allows us to engage in broader economic cooperation," he noted.

