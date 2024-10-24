South Africa: Event Hosted in Parliament Calls on Anglo American to Answer for its Toxic Legacy in Kabwe, Zambia

press release

Next week, on Tuesday 29 October , Action for Southern Africa (ACTSA) and Lord Peter Hain will host an event in the House of Lords, in which a panel of regional, health, and legal experts will discuss the impacts of lead pollution in Kabwe, one of the world's most toxic towns, where Anglo American operated one of the world's most productive lead mines for almost 50 years.

A class action suit has been filed in South Africa against Anglo American South Africa on behalf of around 140,000 women and children in Kabwe who are alleging harm from lead poisoning caused by Anglo American's historic mining operations (more information on the court case in the notes).

The panel will include discussion about the serious health impacts and implications of lead poisoning, especially on children, Anglo American's role in contributing to the lead contamination in Kabwe, what everyday life is like in one of the world's most polluted towns, and the legal case itself – including Anglo's defence of acting within the 'standards of the time'. The discussions will also cover the gap between the lack of accountability and responsibility being taken by Anglo American and the commitments it has made to international human rights guidelines on remediation for adverse impacts on human rights and the environment.

Attendees including MPs, Peers, analysts, investors and civil society organisations will be given the opportunity to sign an open letter addressed to Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad, calling for Anglo to take immediate action to address this historic wrongdoing. The open letter has already been signed by a number of national and international charities and organisations working on human rights, children's rights, health and corporate accountability, and will be issued to Duncan Wanblad and released after the event.

In this discussion hosted by Lord Hain, speakers will include:

Barry Mulimba, resident and community leader from Kabwe

Dr Stephan Böse-O'Reilly , environmental health expert at the University Hospital Munich

Richard Meeran, Partner at Leigh Day, who are working with Mbuyisa Moleele Attorneys, the South African Law Firm bringing the case

Ahead of this event, Barry Mulimba, Kabwe resident and community leader, said:

"As a lifelong resident of Kabwe, I have seen firsthand the devastation that lead poisoning has caused in our communities. Families in Kabwe have been suffering for generations because of the contamination left behind by Anglo American, and their suffering continues to this day. The people of Kabwe have waited far too long for justice. Anglo American must act now to begin repairing the tremendous damage that they have done to the people and environment of Kabwe, and to ensure that countless future generations are not condemned to grow up in one of the most toxic places on the planet."

Lord Peter Hain also commented:

"It is indisputable that Anglo American made massive profits by extracting lead in Kabwe. It is indisputable that Kabwe now faces an environmental and health disaster. It is indisputable that concerns were raised at the time which were not acted upon. To establish a norm where companies have no responsibility for the ecological and human harm they have caused sets a dangerous precedent for people everywhere, as well as for future generations. "