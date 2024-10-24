Zimbabwe: Nobukhosi Ncube's Clarion Call

Mighty Warriors captain Nobukhosi Ncube expects the balance in the squad to carry them over the line in the COSAFA Women's Championships in Gqeberha, South Africa.

The regional contest being competed for by a record 14 teams started yesterday in the picturesque city and will run until November 2.

Zimbabwe are in Group D alongside Mozambique and Lesotho from which, only pool toppers will advance to the semi-finals.

Coach Sithethelelwe "Kwinji 15" Sibanda and her side left the country yesterday morning and were expected to arrive in Gqeberha late in the day.

They open their campaign against Mozambique tomorrow before concluding group business against Lesotho on Sunday.

Both games will be played at Gelvandale Stadium.

And Ncube, the leader of the troops in the absence of the injured Rudo Neshamba, is eager to see Zimbabwe springing up in the annual competition.

The Chapungu Queens defender was part of the squad that finished fourth at the tournament in Gauteng last year and she feels the Mighty Warriors stand a good chance to claim the prize this time around.

Zimbabwe were coming from a FIFA suspension after missing out in the 2022 edition of the meet, but put together some solid performances before they chickened out in the semi-finals.

Ncube was a regular, playing in a four-member defensive line that also had Vimbai Mharadzi, Purity Mugayi, and Eunice Chibanda.

"I believe this is a well-assembled group with some of the best players in the local league. I don't have any doubt about their capabilities and their mentality is very positive which can make things a bit easy for us," she said.

"I think we are ready as the Mighty Warriors to face the region. We are ready in terms of tactics, physical condition and the mentality as well. We are looking forward to doing our best."

The defence stalwart challenged the players to give it their all as Zimbabwe bid to win their second COSAFA Women's Championship having first won it in 2011 on home soil.

"I think it's been long since we last won this trophy. We believe we can win it again and this is the time," she added.

"Look, the tournament needs very good application as a team and I think we have the right personnel who can deliver.

"If you look at how everyone has been training, it's really amazing and we are keen to do well. We have been telling each other to put their heart into it and help raise the country's flag high because, at this level, we will not be representing ourselves but everyone in Zimbabwe."

Ncube said the team has got good balance, especially having seen the youngsters coming to fit in flawlessly.

"The youngsters are very good. They are looking sharp, I think in terms of understanding what is expected of them, they are up there.

"We have been trying to support them and guide them. They have seamlessly fitted into the team.

"I think the senior guys are here to support and guide the youngsters. I think we have got a lot of balance in the team and everything is looking good."