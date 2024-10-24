Zimbabwe: Govt to Develop an Energy Efficiency Act, Appropriate Regulations

Cabinet considered and approved the National Energy Efficiency Policy as presented by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Honourable Professor Mthuli Ncube, as Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on National Development Planning.

The overall goal of the National Energy Efficiency Policy is to institute energy efficiency programmes in order to promote sustainable development as the country transitions to an Upper Middle-Income Society in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.

The Policy is built on the principles of development, sustainability, affordability, accessibility, gender equity and employment creation. The objectives that will be employed to stimulate energy efficiency are as follows: to promote and ensure a comprehensive, integrated and well informed energy efficiency strategy for effective socio-economic development; to establish the roles and responsibilities for implementing various energy efficiency initiatives and interventions in the country; and to provide a framework for setting targets relating to various energy efficiency interventions in the residential, commercial, mining, transport, agriculture and industrial sectors.

Cabinet advises that the Government of Zimbabwe shall develop an Energy Efficiency Act and appropriate regulations, as well as a National Energy Efficiency Strategy and Action Plan which will assist in the achievement of low-carbon development modalities and climate-resilient energy efficient systems.

Furthermore, mandatory energy efficiency audits conducted by approved and certified energy auditors shall be prescribed. Minimum energy performance standards and regulations will also be established and developed for selected energy end-users.

The Government shall mandate intensive energy users, and encourage other industrial users to be certified by a recognised energy management standard such as the Energy Management Systems (ZWS ISO50001), amongst others.

PROPOSED HOSTING OF THE EASTERN AND SOUTHERN AFRICA REGIONAL BRANCH OF THE INTERNATIONAL COUNCIL OF ARCHIVES (ESARBICA) XXVIII

The Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Honourable Kazembe Kazembe, presented a proposal for Hosting the Eastern and Southern Africa Regional Branch of the International Council of Archives (ESARBICA) XXVIII, which was approved by Cabinet.

The Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage informed Cabinet that Zimbabwe was requested to host the Eastern and Southern Africa Regional Branch of the International Council of Archives (ESARBICA) XXVIII in 2025. The Conference is held biannually on a rotational basis by member countries with the objective of advancing archives management through regional cooperation. The decision to nominate Zimbabwe was largely informed by the success of the 2015 ESARBICA Conference hosted by Zimbabwe in Victoria Falls.

A total of 600 delegates are expected to attend the Conference. The benefits to be accrued from hosting the Conference include the following: the marketing of Zimbabwe as a prime tourism destination; increased foreign currency earnings from delegates from the 24 member countries; and the provision of €5 000 by the International Council of Archives to assist with the hosting of the Conference.

PRINCIPLES OF THE FIREARMS AMENDMENT BILL

Cabinet received a presentation from the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Honourable Kazembe Kazembe, on Principles to amend and strengthen the Firearms Act (Chapter 10:09) which was approved.

The amendments seek to regulate the registration and licensing of firearms, and the establishment of a firearms database and registry.

The Amendment Bill will make provision for the classification of firearms certificates to differentiate those issued to individuals and juristic persons.

The amendments will also seek, among other things to (a) introduce psychological and training tests before one is issued with a firearm certificate; (b) place an age restriction on the possession of firearms; (c) regulate the number of firearms individual per person; (d) provide for the profiling of all firearms for purposes of easy identification and tracing thereof; and (e) specify the penalties for firearm offences, including the failure to properly secure firearms.

PROPOSED PRIORITY PROJECTS FOR THE 3rd 100-DAY CYCLE OF 2024

Cabinet considered and approved proposed Priority Projects for the 3rd 100-Day Cycle of 2024 as presented by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Honourable Ziyambi Ziyambi on behalf of the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Devolution in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Honourable Lovemore Matuke.

A total of one hundred and ninety-two (192) projects were submitted for implementation under the 3rd 100-Day Cycle of 2024 which commenced on 4th September, 2024 and scheduled to end on December 13, 2024.

The disaggregation of the projects by Province are shown on Table 1.

Some of the projects were replicated at different sites across Provinces. Under the Image Building, International Engagement and Re-Engagement Pillar, projects on the rehabilitation of infrastructure at Foreign Missions is being prioritised and distributed as follows: Nigeria (3); Germany (1); United Kingdom (1); Rwanda (1); South Africa (1); and Kenya (1).

The 192 projects are clustered according to the fourteen (14) thematic areas of NDS1.

* These projects have been included in totals of the respective thematic areas they contribute to since they are cross-cutting in nature.

The Special Advisor to the President on Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes will continue to monitor the projects using the Executive Electronic Dashboard, and in collaboration with the Offices of the Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution.

REPORT ON THE VISIT TO SOUTH AFRICA BY HONOURABLE VICE PRESIDENT K.C.D. MOHADI

Cabinet received and noted a Report on the visit to Midrand, South Africa to officially open the 12th Annual Conference of Speakers of African National and Regional Parliaments, Pan African Parliament precincts on September 18th, 2024 as presented by Honourable Vice President Cde Col (Rtd) K.C.D.Mohadi.

Cabinet advises that on September 18th, 2024 Honourable Vice President K.C.D Mohadi had delivered a key note address to mark the official opening of the 12th Annual Conference of speakers of Parliaments. In his keynote address, the Vice President called upon Pan African Parliament to engage debates on the rising conflicts and insecurity of the continent; to engage debates on how to expedite the deployment of science technology and innovation to deal with challenges facing Africa today and highlighted that none but ourselves will create the political and socio-economic environment we want as Africans and scale up advocacy for women and youths' development.

The Vice President had also highlighted the fact that the Government of Zimbabwe had successfully hosted the Forty Fourth (44th) Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government in August 2024, with support from both the region and African Union.

REPORT ON THE STATE VISIT TO MEXICO FOR THE INAUGURATION OF UNITED MEXICAN STATE PRESIDENT- ELECT

Cabinet received and noted a Report on the State Visit to Mexico by Vice Honourable Cde Col (Rtd) K.C.D. Mohadi for the Inauguration of United Mexican State President-Elect, Ms Claudia Sheinbaum, as presented by Honourable Vice President Cde Mohadi.

The nation is informed that Vice President K.C.D Mohadi had attended the inauguration of the United Mexican States President, Ms Claudia Sheinbaum, on October 1st, 2024 at the Legislative Palace in San Lazaro, in Mexico City on His Excellency the President's behalf. The inauguration was attended by more than 100 foreign delegations, 16 of which were at the Heads of State and Government level, mostly from the Americas region. Part of the deliberations revealed that there is need for low economic cooperation between Zimbabwe and the United Mexican States and there is a great need to identify areas of bilateral cooperation. It is highlighted that the United Mexican States' economy is expanding rapidly and would benefit from Zimbabwe's minerals, especially the Rare Earth Minerals, and work together in order to reap look forward to reaping the benefits accruing from the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

In terms of industry, the nation is informed that the United Mexican States is advanced in Motor Vehicle and General Manufacturing, Agriculture, Oil, and Iron and Steel, therefore, Zimbabwe can tap into their knowledge to improve, especially through technology transfer.

Cabinet further advises that the Administration of President Sheinbaum will adopt a whole-of-Africa approach in its diplomatic thrust. The visit provided a foundation for kick-starting engagement and mutually beneficial cooperation in many sectors of the economy in which the United Mexican States has made pronounced advancements.

REPORT ON THE ATTENDANCE OF THE CELEBRATION OF THE BICENTENARY AND 58TH INDEPENDENCE OF THE KINGDOM OF LESOTHO: 4 OCTOBER, 2024, MASERU IN LESOTHO

Cabinet received and noted a Report on the attendance of the Celebration of the bicentenary and 58th Independence Celebrations of the Kingdom of Lesotho on October 4th,2024, Maseru in Lesotho as presented by Honourable Vice President Cde. Col. (Rtd) K.C.D. Mohadi.

Honourable Vice President Cde Col (Rtd) K.C.D. Mohadi represented His Excellency the President at the celebrations to mark 200 years of the founding of the Basotho Nation by King Moshoeshoe 1 and the 58th Anniversary of Lesotho's Independence, on October 4, 2024. The celebrations, which were held under the theme: Birth, Reflection, Revival, acknowledged the generational achievements of the Basotho nation. A significant milestone was the celebration of the birth and journey of Lesotho from 1824 to date, and most importantly, celebration of the legacy of King Moshoeshoe I.

In his speech, the Vice President congratulated the people of the Kingdom of Lesotho on the significant milestone, and reiterated that Zimbabwe and Lesotho enjoyed historic cordial and fraternal ties that were consolidated during the period of our liberation struggle. In his speech, His Majesty, King Letsie III expressed gratitude for the support that Lesotho is getting from neighbouring countries in its quest for a better economic and political environment.

CABINET approved as follows:

a) that Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation, as a legal framework to guide cooperation between Zimbabwe and Lesotho be put in place in the Second Quarter of 2025; b) that the Ministries of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, and Tourism and Hospitality Industry exchange high level visits to the cultural village of Basotho so that they can implement it in our country as tourist's attraction centres.

