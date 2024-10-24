Zimbabwe: Flights Into Zim Rise 19pc in Three Months

Zimbabwe's aviation sector recorded significant growth in the second quarter of 2024 after all of the country's airports recorded increases in the number of flights compared to the first quarter of the year, statistics from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) show.

Easy air access into a country is critical for driving tourism and investment, which are critical for faster and sustainable economic growth and development.

Tourism is one of the four main economic sectors in Zimbabwe, generating hundreds of millions annually and employing many people.

The Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport led the growth in flights during the second quarter,with 6 717 flights, representing an 18,7 percent surge from the 5 659 those recorded in the first quarter.

The growth in flights translated to passenger traffic after 534 720 visitors came through the airports during the period under review, a 9,3 percent rise compared to the previous quarter.

"The total number of air passengers recorded in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 9,3 percent to 534 720 when compared to the first quarter.

"This growth is largely driven by the rise in both international and domestic flights," ZimStat said.

Zimbabwe's tourism industry is undergoing a spectacular revival, with international arrivals increasing by 27 percent in the first half of 2024 over the previous year.

Speaking to the media at the World Tourism Day celebrations on September 27, 2024, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbra Rwodzi said the country welcomed a total of 751 483 visitors during the half year to June, from 592 567 during the same period in 2023.

ZimStat said international flights showed steady month-on-month increases, after rising from 2 632 in April to 2 827 in June.

"The growth in international flights is a reflection of Zimbabwe's increasing appeal as a regional hub for both business and tourism," ZimStat said.

While international flights surged, there was a decline in domestic flights between May and June.

Domestic flight numbers fell from 2 857 in May to 2 669 in June, which ZimStat attributed to seasonal fluctuations in demand.

The growth in Zimbabwe's aviation sector follows the Government's significant investment into revamping the country's airport infrastructure over the last few years.

There rehabilitation and upgrade of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport to the tune of US$153 million, was part of a broader plan to modernise the country's aviation facilities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This is the third major airport renovation following similar upgrades at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo and Victoria Falls International Airports.

The infrastructure improvements have attracted new airlines into Zimbabwe, including Uganda Airlines, which recently began operating four weekly flights between Entebbe and Harare.

Others include South African Airlines, LAM, Kenyan, British Airways, Emirates, United Airlines, Qatar Airways, Air Tanzania, Iberia, CemAir, Ethiopian and Rwand Air.

The expanded international connections have positioned Zimbabwe as a key player in regional air travel."The increasing number of flights and passengers demonstrates the growing importance of air travel to Zimbabwe's economic development, particularly in sectors such as tourism and business," ZimStat said.

With continued Government investment and strategic flight increases by key airlines, the country's aviation industry is poised for sustained growth.