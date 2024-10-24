Ethiopia: Chinese University Pledges Support to Ethiopia

24 October 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By MESERET BEHAILU

ADDIS ABABA — China's Tianjin University of Technology and Education (TUTE) and the Ethiopian Technical and Vocational Training Institute (TVTI) have reached agreement that the latter would receive various supports from the university.

The institutions, represented by TVTI Director General Biruk Kedir (PhD) and TUTE Chairman Zhang Jingang, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) yesterday in the presence of Minister of Labor and Skills, Muferiat Kamil and Chinese Deputy Minister of Education, Wu Yan.

During the signing ceremony, Biruk said that Yan's visit to Ethiopia aimed at strengthening the bilateral and multilateral relationship between the two countries.

As to him, the MoU encourages the TVTI to produce proficient citizens with the support of the university.

"Chinese government and its people have been playing an indispensable role in supporting Ethiopian -TVTI since its establishment," he said, adding that the MoU is also crucial to bring advanced technology, improve the capability of citizens and the relationship between vocational institutes and industries - vital to maximizing quality.

He further stated that teachers, trainers, industry stakeholders, and students are benefiting from such support through capacitating their knowledge and skills in the area which the country is looking ambitiously.

"Particularly, increasing cooperation in Artificial Inelegance (AI) and robotics is among the main collaboration of the two countries," he indicated.

Chinese Luban workshop was unveiled four years ago in order to back TVTI, Biruk recalled.

TUTE was established in 1979 focusing on nurturing vocational educational teachers in China. It teaches in engineering, education, science, management, economics, literature and fine arts.

