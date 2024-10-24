Kenya: Judiciary Announces Outage in E-Filing and Related Systems

Nairobi Kenya — The Judiciary has announced an outage affecting its e-filing, Case Tracking System, and Causelist systems.

In a statement on Thursday, the Judiciary instructed that applications under Certificate of Urgency and time-bound pleadings be forwarded through the respective court stations' email addresses, with a copy sent to autonationdeputyregistrar@courts.go.ke for processing.

"The technical team is working around the clock to ensure full system restoration," the statement read.

The Judiciary apologized for the inconvenience caused and urged for patience and understanding from the public.

For further inquiries, the public is encouraged to contact the Judiciary via email at ictdirectorate@court.go.ke.