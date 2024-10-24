Kenya: Judiciary Announces Outage in E-Filing and Related Systems

24 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi Kenya — The Judiciary has announced an outage affecting its e-filing, Case Tracking System, and Causelist systems.

In a statement on Thursday, the Judiciary instructed that applications under Certificate of Urgency and time-bound pleadings be forwarded through the respective court stations' email addresses, with a copy sent to autonationdeputyregistrar@courts.go.ke for processing.

"The technical team is working around the clock to ensure full system restoration," the statement read.

The Judiciary apologized for the inconvenience caused and urged for patience and understanding from the public.

For further inquiries, the public is encouraged to contact the Judiciary via email at ictdirectorate@court.go.ke.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.