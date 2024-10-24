Tanzania: Somali Cabinet Approves Defense Cooperation MOU With Tanzania

24 October 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The Somali cabinet, during its regular weekly session last night, greenlit a Memorandum of Understanding focused on defense cooperation with Tanzania, marking a significant step in bolstering security ties between the two nations.

The meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, also covered updates on security, the National Transformation Plan (NTP), media directing, and the recent sales tax implementation across Somalia.

This development follows Tanzania's pledges to support Somalia in defense and security training, as part of an effort to enhance the capabilities of Somalia's defense forces, which aligns with the broader objective of regional stability within the East African Community.

The approval of the MOU comes at a time when Somalia is actively seeking to strengthen its defense mechanisms and international relations, particularly within the East African bloc, following its admission as a full member of the East African Community.

This move is expected to foster closer military collaboration, potentially including joint exercises, intelligence sharing, and capacity building, aimed at addressing regional security challenges effectively.

The Somali government's actions reflect a commitment to not only national but also regional security, leveraging partnerships for mutual benefit in defense strategies.

