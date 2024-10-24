Rwanda: Kagame, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Discuss Ways to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

24 October 2024
The New Times (Kigali)

President Paul Kagame on Thursday, October 24 met with the Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Treasury of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Apia, the capital of Samoa.

They discussed ways to strengthen relations between the two nations, the President's Office posted on X.

President Kagame met with the Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Treasury of Papua New Guinea Honourable James Marape who is in Apia for #CHOGM2024. They discussed ways to strengthen relations between the two nations. pic.twitter.com/qEKmqOKUe7-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) October 24, 2024

Kagame earlier also met with the Prime Minister of Antigua, Gaston Browne, and the two leaders discussed ways to "foster stronger bilateral relations and explore new avenues for cooperation in various sectors."

After Kigali, in June 2022, this year's Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting - the first CHOGM to be held in a Pacific Small Island Developing State - started in Apia, the capital and only city of Samoa, on October 21.

From October 21 to 26, building on progress since CHOGM 2022 in Rwanda, Commonwealth leaders will deliberate on global economic, environmental and security challenges, and discuss how Commonwealth countries can work together to build resilience, boost trade, innovation, growth and empower the Commonwealth's 1.5 billion young people for a more peaceful and sustainable future.

