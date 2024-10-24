Ethiopia: Expert Insists MoH Integrate Nutritionists to Combat Chronic Diseases

ADDIS ABABA — A nutrition expert is urging the Ministry of Health (MoH) to integrate nutrition specialists into healthcare facilities to improve public health and reduce the incidence of chronic diseases.

Founder and CEO of Loza Nutritional Consulting and Therapy Muluken Fekadie emphasized the importance of including nutrition experts in all hospitals and health centers, similar to medical professionals, to raise awareness about healthy diets and prevent chronic illnesses.

"Everyone has unique nutritional needs based on their physiology," Muluken told The Ethiopian Herald. "People must make mindful dietary choices throughout different stages of life. Proper nutrition plays a crucial role in managing and preventing diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, heart disease, and certain cancers."

Muluken added that community engagement and education are essential to building sustainable health outcomes. "Empowering individuals with the knowledge to make informed dietary decisions is key to controlling diseases and promoting wellness," he said. He also urged government institutions to collaborate with nutrition service providers to design programs targeting chronic diseases at a national level.

According to Muluken, nutrition can serve as both a preventative and therapeutic tool. "By arranging the right types of food properly, individuals can not only control diseases but also speed up recovery and prevent complications. Public and private hospitals must play an active role in promoting nutrition-focused care across all sectors," he noted.

His organization, Loza Nutritional Consulting and Therapy, founded two years ago, has provided evidence-based nutrition care to over 10,000 patients. "Our team creates tailored nutrition plans based on health status, physical activity, and lifestyle to support medical treatment and prevent complications," he said.

Muluken emphasized that access to reliable nutrition services should extend to all communities, including low-income groups, children, and athletes. He called on both public and private healthcare providers to prioritize nutrition to fight chronic diseases and empower individuals to achieve sustainable lifestyle changes.

"Our goal is to help people manage diseases through proper nutrition, recover faster, and improve their quality of life," Muluken added.

Studies indicated that nutrition plays a critical role in both the prevention and management of chronic diseases, which include conditions like diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and certain cancers. A balanced and nutrient-rich diet can help reduce the risk of developing these diseases and improve overall health outcomes for those already affected.