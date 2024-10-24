Uganda: Decentralised Heart Care - Ten Closed Heart Surgeries Completed

The Uganda Heart Institute (UHI) has completed ten closed heart surgeries at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, focusing on repairing congenital heart defects and bringing renewed hope to vulnerable children and their families, many of whom had limited access to specialised medical care.

These procedures, known as Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA) repairs, involve closing a hole in the heart, a condition that can lead to serious complications or death if untreated.

For these families, the heart surgery camp with 19 doctors from UHI, which began on October 20, 2024, and runs until October 25, has been transformative.

Speaking to the media , the Deputy Executive Director of UHI, Dr. Elias Lwabi, who represented the Executive Director, emphasized the importance of decentralising heart care across Uganda:

"Our mandate is to address the prevention and promotion of good health to prevent cardiovascular diseases. We also look at clinical care and training for all cadres of health workers.

Heart disease is part of the non-communicable diseases that kill 41 million people globally every year, 85% of them from low- and middle-income countries. By decentralising services to places like Mbarara, we are easing the burden on families and bringing heart care closer to the people."

Dr. Michael Oketcho, Consultant Cardio-Thoracic Surgeon and Head of Paediatric Cardiac Surgery at UHI, highlighted the life-saving impact of these surgeries. "The procedure we are doing is closing a hole in the heart," he explained.

"This surgery is life-changing and life-saving. We are committed to helping these children survive and thrive." One of the many beneficiaries is a young orphan who was brought to Mbarara by his grandmother, Natumanya Bonny, after being referred from Itojo Hospital.

"My grandson was very sick, but now, after the surgery, he is recovering. This camp has given him a second chance at life," she said.

The heart surgery camp is part of UHI's broader mission to decentralize cardiac care in Uganda, bringing essential services closer to underserved communities.

Previously, many patients had to travel long distances to Kampala for heart surgery, a journey that came with significant financial and logistical challenges.

As Dr. Elias Kumbakumba, the regional doctor in charge of infants at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, noted, "Instead of traveling to Kampala or even India, services have been brought closer, and we are confident in providing these services here in Mbarara." He emphasised that this decentralisation reduces the social and financial burdens on families who find it difficult to travel for treatment.

Despite the success of the camp, the high cost of heart surgery remains a significant barrier for many families. On average, a heart operation costs about UGX 18 million. Dr. Kumbakumba pointed out that many caretakers cannot afford the transport and medical costs, but this camp has met these expenses, offering the surgeries free of charge.

He also acknowledged the need for continuous care, stating, "These children will need more follow-up, which my team and I will ensure."

Dr. Oketcho stressed that the collaboration between UHI, Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital and Mbarara university of science and technology has not only saved lives but also strengthened local healthcare professionals' capacity to handle complex cardiac cases.

"We are committed to continuing these operations and expanding our services across the country."

As the camp progresses, both UHI, Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital and Mbarara university of science and technology hope to make heart surgery more accessible across Uganda, ensuring that more children receive the care they need without the burden of traveling to Kampala or beyond.