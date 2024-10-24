Zimbabwe: Chevrons Stamp Their Authority

Zimbabwe shattered the record for the highest total in T20 cricket when they ran up 344 for 4 against Gambia in the men's T20 World Cup Africa sub-regional qualifier tournament at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya yesterday.

Skipper Sikandar Raza spearheaded the effort with a century -- the Chevrons' first one ever in this cricket format -- off just 33 balls.

He eventually finished unbeaten on 133, with 15 sixes.

His teammates hit 12 more to set that record as well.

Until now, Nepal had been the holder of the highest total (314) and the most sixes hit in an innings (26).

Gambia in return were bundled out for 54 as Zimbabwe also posted the biggest-ever win (in terms of runs) in T20s.

Fans at the Ruaraka Sports Club ground witnessed history with Zimbabwe showing great intent right from the first ball they faced.

They brought up fifty in 3.2 overs.

Tadiwanashe Marumani brought him up quicker, in just 13 balls.

The team hundred was up before the powerplay was done and from there on it was an exercise of how far they could send the ball into the stands.

There were 57 boundaries in the innings overall -- which is also a T20 record -- with four Zimbabwe batters contributing fifty-plus scores -- another record.

Brian Bennett made 50 off 26 and Clive Mandande got to 53 off 17 by hitting the final ball of the innings for six.

Raza, though, was the star of the show.

He came into bat at the end of the seventh over, after the fielding restrictions had been relaxed, but it made no difference.

The Chevrons skipper struck the third ball he faced for six and went on a run-scoring spree that made him the owner of the second-fastest century in T20I cricket.

Lady Chevrons suffer first defeat

THE United States of America capitalised on Zimbabwe's poor batting performance to clinch the third One Day International by four wickets to keep the five-match series alive at Harare Sports Club yesterday. The United States won the toss and elected to field, a decision that turned out to be crucial as the Lady Chevrons could put 179 runs on the board. Walter Chawaguta's charges will have no one to blame but themselves as they put up a below-par performance with the bat and were skittled out inside 49 overs.

They lost the first wicket as early as the seventh over when Sharne Myers was caught behind by wicketkeeper Sindhu Sriharsha off the bowling of Geetika Kodali for a paltry 14 off 19 balls. The hosts did show some form of life as the seasoned pair of Modester Mupachikwa and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano revived Zimbabwe's hopes with a 57-run partnership off 82 balls. However, all-rounder Isani Vaghela was on hand to break the partnership when she had Mupachikwa caught by Ella Claridge. The usually dependable Beloved Biza did not last long either as she was soon back at the pavilion after she became Saanvi Immadi first scalp of the day. Biza's wicket signalled a collapse of sorts as Zimbabwe lost wickets at regular intervals with the duo of Immadi and Player-of-the-Match Geetika Kodali, the chief architects. -- Cricinfo/Zimpapers Sports Hub.