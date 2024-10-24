Zimbabwe: Robbers Keep Targeting Banks

POLICE have launched a manhunt for four suspected robbers who, armed with machetes and axes, raided a financial institution in the Mumvuri area of Shurugwi and got away with US$5 010 and R23 900.

The gang first attacked a security guard manning the premises before stealing the cash at around 2am on Saturday.

They also broke into a wholesaler, stealing an additional US$1 085 in a metal box.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The gang also broke into an Agro chemical shop where they attacked the occupant and stole US$30 and a Huawei P30 cellphone. Anyone with information that might assist with investigations should contact any nearest police station," he said.

Last week, over US$52 500 was stolen from a cash-in-transit vehicle and a company in two separate thefts.

Last Wednesday in Masvingo, US$20 000 was stolen from a cash-in-transit vehicle belonging to a private security company.

The vehicle was transporting cash from Beitbridge to Mutare, and against all security company rules and practices, the crew said it offered a lift to two unknown passengers at Lutumba Service Centre and Machiloni, Beitbridge.

The passengers were later dropped off, the crew reported, and on arrival at Ngundu, the crew discovered that a locked metal cash box containing the US$20 000 cash was missing.

In a robbery last Tuesday in Belmont, Bulawayo, US$32 500 and R300 cash was stolen after seven robbers armed with pistols and a pick, stormed a steel company.

The robbers tied up two security guards and 12 workers who were on duty with shoelaces. One of the workers was struck on the head with a pick after attempting to escape. The gang stole valuables and cellphones, before stealing cash.

Barely a week after the incident, a daring robbery shook Zimbabwe's financial sector, with six criminals making off with US$4,4 million from a cash-in-transit vehicle in Bulawayo.

Police are adamant that the robbery involved insiders as has often been the case before when large sums are stolen despite tight security.

In 2021, robbers pounced on a cash-in-transit team along the Harare-Chirundu highway and got away with US$2,7 million.

Investigations later revealed that a bank employee was involved. He and his accomplices were later arrested and jailed after police established that he masterminded the robbery.

In that case again, the security company employees reported that they gave a lift to the men who turned out to be the robbers.