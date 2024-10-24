Zimbabwe: ZHF Defer U-20 Champ

The national men's Under-20 team will have to work with limited resources as it gears up for the upcoming International Handball Federation Trophy Continental Phase tournament.

Zimbabwe have been hamstrung by financial constraints ahead of the competition, which runs from November 2 to 6 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. With less than two weeks before the tournament begins, the team is yet to regroup for the final camp.

Participating teams are expected to be in Addis Ababa by November 1, ahead of the competition's start the following day.

They have had periodic camps,and the technical team led by coach Tafadzwa Madure wanted a two-week camp before their departure. But indications are that they are now expected to troop into camp before the end of this week, meaning they are likely to be together for a week.

Zimbabwe Handball Federation secretary-general Edson Chirowodza said they are running around to have the team regroup this week.

"We don't have enough resources to run the camp for two weeks . . . it should have started on Sunday but UZ had a tournament, so it was not possible to have them in camp because some of the players were playing in the tournament.

"We are still negotiating with service providers for the camp to go ahead because we have limited resources to run the camp.

"We needed US$7 885 to run the camp. And US$1 360 for visas, which are going to be paid on arrival," said Chirowodza.

Last month the squad took part in the Brymaton Handball tournament in Bulawayo as part of their preparations.

IHF are funding part of the expenses including air tickets and accommodation.

Chirowodza said despite their challenges, the youth team would be among the sides that will feature at the Addis Ababa tourney.

"The team is travelling. We have already secured air tickets and accommodation.

"They will travel but the only challenge we had was on the preparations.

"Once we finalise or secure accommodation (for camp) they should probably come into camp before the end of this week," said Chirowodza. The tournament caters for Under-20 (juniors) and Under-18 (youth) teams.

Zimbabwe qualified for the juniors when they won the Zone VI tournament in May while Zambia made the grade in the youth category. ZHF president Beauty Mtsambiwa admitted financial challenges were hindering the team's preparations.