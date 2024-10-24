Zimbabwe: 'Focus, Boldness Shaped Me'

Yesteryear sculptor Costa Gurupira has said it takes courage and determination to remain important and relevant in visual arts.

Gurupira, who has been in visual arts since 1971, has decided to trace his roots as he heads back to his home township of Mtoko to establish a creative hub for art enthusiasts.

Gurupira, currently a member of Tafara Mabvuku Arts Association (TAMAA), said when he started the trade, his grandparents approved as he was a chip off the old block.

His grandmother was a potter and his grandfather an artist. However, his father was totally against it and he would beat him up in a bid to discourage him, but the lad would not care less.

In an interview, the veteran sculptor gave an ode of his journey clearly recalling the beating he used to get from his father.

"The scars still revive memories, my father wanted to hear none of it and he would thoroughly beat me up.

"Often questioning my career path in the process of the thorough beating, he would ask if I actually wanted to be a low life and paint myself as the black sheep of the family.

"The more beaten up I got the more urged on I felt. I would hide my work, yet could not extinguish the passion within me fuelled by his lack of approval," he recalled.

In the 80's he moved to Harare, a place he hoped his dreams would come true.

A haven and place of solace.

Then he began to work on stones instead of wood and palm that used to get him so much criticism back in Charewa, Mutoko.

"Little did I know that the fruits were about to ripen. I started working on stones instead of wood and palm."

His first client was an Australian named Hardon Turner who asked the seemingly impossible yet achievable.

"He wanted me to make suit buttons in stone, something that had never crossed my mind but it blew me away as I felt inspired. It was a good deal," he recalled.

Initially he began doing quite well for himself with small creations, including faces, animals among others, selling quite well over the world.

"To my clients it was all about memories of a place visited and the connection it brought. They bought a lot of souvenirs," he said.

Gurupira kept expanding his little empire and in 1998, Guru Gallery was born at 1760 Chizhanje Avenue, New Mabvuku before joining TAMAA in 2013.

"I owe this to people who stood by me, my wife and my mom, Joyce Katsande, who founded Newlands site in 1974.

"My work is selling worldwide. It is authentic, original eye-catching and educational."

His most recent piece is the "Zimbaremabwe" which he reckons echoes sentimental value and is closely linked to the history of Zimbabwe's pre and post-colonial periods.

"This stonework is inspired by how our lovely Zimbabwean bird was ordered back from Germany.

"I wanted to educate generations on the importance of our history. The significance of the bird standing on a stonework representing the Great Zimbabwe is a symbol of our rich and sacred culture. As Zimbabweans we should take pride in preserving our legacy while restoring it so as to share with the future," he said.

Despite enjoying a fair fraction of success, Gurupira however highlighted the need for stakeholders to recognise visual arts.

"Visual arts have not been fully recognised and explored within the arts sector.

"There are no attractive policies to sustain the category. The market has declined. Stakeholders should review duties and allow various exhibitions supporting the visual arts as they do with other categories within the arts sector.

"Zimbabwean art is still in demand yet not much is being done to sustain that demand. I believe our sector has been ignored far too long," he stressed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gurupira's artworks are inspired by nature, history, every-day life stories and other surrounding activities, including his own life experiences.

"I take time with each and every piece for they all tell a different story. I cannot pick a piece specifically to say it is my favourite, they all have a different narrative. Maybe it's the people who can decide on which piece is best. The time I spend on every piece creates a whole new feeling."

Gurupira is set to wrap up his practice in Harare as he seeks to plough back to his hometown, highlighting it is time to establish and give back to his community.

The main reason for returning home is to help curb drug and substance abuse by youths whom he reckons need to be equipped through sustainable projects.