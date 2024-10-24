Zimbabwe: Litmus Test for the Cherayis

Of late, there has been an avalanche of local and international gospel shows during weekends.

One couple has not rested for the entire year and one wonders where it gets its energy from.

It is Sharon and Ellard Cherayi!

No month, if not weekend, passed without them being booked for a show, and with two months left before the year ends, the couple is fully booked.

The Cherayi couple has been all over the world from the United Kingdom, South Africa, Botswana, Dubai and little everywhere else, performing their hit songs on other people's shows.

But this has taken a toll on the two in a big way, as they have not found time to host their own show, let alone record new songs.

Through tight time management, this Saturday, they are finally hosting their own show.

It is going to be their litmus test.

However, the couple which says it is inspired by the Charambas (Pastor Charles and wife Olivia), is set to host the second edition of the God The Lifter of Men (GTLOM).

They have been preparing for the show since March and with each day that passes, new ideas are emerging.

According to the gospel couple, they wanted to make it a 'Coachella Show', where no other artiste would perform except themselves, but have since changed their minds and have a stellar line-up.

Happening at East End Hall, Showgrounds, Harare, the event will see Minister Michael Mahendere, Mathias Mhere, Nyasha Mutonhori, Takesure Zamar, Eleana Makombe and The Unveiled sharing the stage.

In an interview, Ellard Cherayi said it is now all systems go.

The singer said it has not been easy for them to balance planning the event at the same time taking part in various festivals.

"The idea to host the GTLOM came in March while I was having coffee with my wife at one of the restaurants.

"It came after we noticed how God has lifted us from point A to B and how our year has been," he said.

"I then said why not have a thanksgiving concert, at the same time, it has been long since we staged a concert.

"She agreed but it was challenging to convince her as she also had a similar idea but different concert as I was not included in the plan.

"She wanted to have a women-oriented concert."

Ellard said he was happy when he approached some of the top gospel artistes to be part of the GTLOM.

"I approached my brothers and sisters in ministry and was overwhelmed by the response.

"I have been touring all over the world and I am happy with how our music is being appreciated.

"It shows the hand of God and we have managed also to have partners and stakeholders along the way who wish to be part of the GTLOM," he explained.

Sharon concurred on how God has impacted their life resulting in GTLOM.

"At first, I had a different approach to the concept but as you know we need to agree to one idea with my husband.

"The journey has not been easy especially when you get to travel, leaving the children alone," she said.

The 'Fara Iwe Moyo Wangu' hitmaker said the GTLOM is a worship and praise experience.

"We had to add, 'The Unveiled' outfit last minute after a poll we conducted with our fans.

"The concert is much of praise and worship and we are going to deliver a spectacular show.

"We have a surprise that will be unveiled on the night," she said.

Sharon said she was not moved by other shows taking place on the same date in Harare. Because of her love to see other artistes excel, she is wishing goodwill towards those performing this weekend.

"We are not worried about other shows taking place.

"We have different target markets, and the tickets are selling like hot cakes with the VIP area almost sold out.

"We are to give the best to all and I also wish the best to other artistes who are having shows across the country," she added.