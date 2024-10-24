Zimbabwe: Three Prosecutors in Court for Corruption

Three prosecutors are set to be tried on corruption-related charges, as the anti-graft drive by the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) gathers momentum.

One prosecutor is already serving an eight-year jail term for demanding a bribe.

While addressing prosecutors at workshop for the NPAZ 2024 Strategic Plan Review held in Kariba recently, Prosecutor-General Loice Matanda-Moyo said all corrupt prosecutors would be brought to book, affirming that no one was above the law.

"Under my watch, the NPAZ will continue to strictly enforce a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption within our organisation," she said in a speech read on her behalf by deputy chairperson Mr Rex Shana.

"Recently a prosecutor based at Harare Magistrates' Court, Pardon Dziva, was convicted for a corruption-related offence involving a bribe of US$10 000. Three other prosecutors are currently awaiting trial in Bulawayo on corruption-related charges."

Justice Matanda-Moyo said those cases needed to be finalised forthwith to win the confidence of the public.

"There are no sacred cows in the fight against corruption," she said. "As the chief law enforcement agency, we must appreciate the sacred trust placed upon us by the people of Zimbabwe. We must not squander the trust by being unprofessional.

"To maintain our professional reputation,prosecutors must be highly knowledgeable and skilled, possessing a deep understanding of the law, relevant case precedent, and the intricacies of the justice system.

"Their expertise should be evident in their courtroom performance, their professional and excellent advocacy skills, and their effective communication with witnesses, victims of crime, stakeholders, partners and the public."

That would demonstrate NPAZ's dedication to upholding the integrity of the justice system.

The State proved that on November 15 last year, Dziva, who was stationed at the Harare Magistrates' Court, demanded US$20 000 from Wellington Takavarasha to facilitate a lighter sentence for Henrietta Rushwaya, who had been convicted of smuggling by a Harare High Court Judge.

The High Court sentenced Dziva to 10 years jail, of which two years were suspended on condition of future good behaviour upon his eventual release.