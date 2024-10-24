Zimbabwe: Ngezi Target Chibuku Super Cup Milestone

After tasting the feel of the African inter-club football for the first time in his career, Ngezi Platinum Stars defender, Gareth Madhake, is now craving for another dance on the continental stage.

Madhake made one appearance for the platinum miners, who were knocked out of the 2024/2025 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League at the preliminary stage by Democratic Republic of Congo side AS Maniema.

The 26-year-old versatile defender was an unused substitute when Ngezi drew 0-0 against Maniema in the first leg at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on August 17.

He came on as a second-half substitute for Takunda Benhura in the return fixture which the Zimbabweans lost on penalties after another goalless draw in Kinshasa.

Ngezi will not return to the Champions League next year because they are out of contention for this year's Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title.

This is because the league title race has narrowed down to a two-horse race between hot favourites Simba Bhora and former champions FC Platinum.

Now Ngezi have another window of opportunity to play the continental game via the Confederation Cup but only if they lift the Chibuku Super Cup.

Coincidentally, Simba Bhora, who could replace them as the new champions of Zimbabwean football, stands between Ngezi and another appearance in the Chibuku Super Cup final.

The two sides clash in the semi-final at Baobab on Saturday before Dynamos host Manica Diamonds at Rufaro on Sunday, in the other semi-final contest.

And Madhake, who has 18 league appearances this term, could play a pivotal role for Ngezi, who are targeting a record fifth Chibuku Super Cup final appearance.

Ngezi won the country's premier knock-out tournament in 2016 and before they became finalists in 2019, 2021, and 2023.

"We need to continue working hard as no work is insignificant," says Madhake, who joined Ngezi from Black Rhinos in January 2023. Injury limited his appearances in the league this term but Madhake was outstanding in the 17 league matches he featured in.

Madhake usually plays on the left side of a back three in Takesure Chiragwi's preferred 3-5-2 formation.

"Soccer is my life but due to injury my progress has been bad this year," says the former Harare City man.

"But I am happy for the team because we are in the top four and still in the Chibuku Super Cup.

"This is something that motivates me and I want to thank coach Chiragwi for having faith in me."

Chiragwi will not be in the dugout at Baobab as the youthful gaffer will take charge of Zimbabwe who play Eswatini in an Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier in Francistown on Sunday.

The diminutive coach's assistant Kumbirai Mutiwekuziwa will lead Ngezi on Saturday.

Ngezi are, however, still smarting from a shock 1-2 defeat by Chegutu Pirates in a Mashonaland West derby and are eager to bounce back with a victory in the Chibuku Super Cup semi-final. "If we fail to do great things in the league then we have to do well in the Chibuku Super Cup.

"If we cannot do great things in the league, we can still do small things in a great way in the Chibuku Super Cup.

"And it's very important to me as a player and the club because we can play CAF Confederation football which is an opportunity to market ourselves as players and the Ngezi Platinum Stars brand," said Madhake.

Just like Madhake, in-form Dynamos winger Valentine Kadonzvo, has also set his sights on helping the Harare giants reclaim the Chibuku Super Cup.

Dynamos have endured a largely poor season and are looking to redeem themselves by winning a second successive Chibuku Super Cup. DeMbare are in danger of missing out on a top-eight finish as they sit in ninth place on the log standings.

Dynamos host Manica Diamonds at Rufaro on Sunday, in the second semi-final.

The Harare giants came agonisingly close to securing a Confederation Cup group stage ticket but capitulated at the hands of Orapa United of Botswana.

Kadonzvo, who is currently enjoying a purple patch for Dynamos, is confident they will win the cup again.

"Dynamos is a big team and our goal every time is to win silverware.

"Our target was to win both the league and the Chibuku Super Cup but unfortunately the league is now beyond our reach and by all means now our target is to win the Chibuku Super Cup and get back to the African Safari," said Kadonzvo.

"We learnt a lot of lessons in the Confederation Cup and I think as an individual and as a team we now know what we have to do to get there.

"I think we have to win Chibuku because it is a nice experience to play in Africa," he said.

Kadonzvo has been chipping in with vital goals for Dynamos including last Sunday's winner in the 2-1 triumph over Arenel overs.