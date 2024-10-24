Zimbabwe: Presidential ICT Scheme Benefits Gokwe School

Gwamure High School in Gokwe District has become the latest beneficiary of the Presidential Information Communication Technology Programme, a key initiative under the Second Republic's inclusive development agenda.

The school received a consignment of 20 laptops and printers as part of the 250 gadgets donated to schools in the Midlands by President Mnangagwa earlier this year.

The programme aims to bridge the digital divide and empower learners with the skills needed to thrive in today's technology-driven world, particularly in previously marginalised communities.

The initiative aligns with Zimbabwe's broader education goals, prioritising equitable access to quality education for all and addressing challenges such as inadequate infrastructure and limited access to technology.

Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Owen Ncube handed over the laptops and printers to the school on Monday.

Gwamure High School head Mr Milton Zhou commended President Mnangagwa for the donation, which he said would go a long way in improving access to ICT learning by pupils.

"We appreciate this laptop donation. Before this, we had problems with our learners failing to carry out their research and other related key areas.

"Teachers were also affected as they could not carry out their duties well," he said.

Mr Zhou said the newly acquired computers would revolutionise research and learning, ultimately boosting the schools pass rate.

"The programme will ensure that our learners can do their research on the internet with ease. This will certainly transform into increasing our pass rate.

"The community will benefit from the knowledge our learners are going to acquire," he said.

A learner at the school, Anthony Siziba, said he was thrilled to now have hands-on experience with computers for assignments and classes.

"We will no longer feel embarrassed by our lack of practical skills in ICTs. We are moving beyond theory to real-world application.

"We were doing theory in ICT in a subject that required practical practice," he said.

Another learner, Mary Ncube, commended President Mnangagwa for equipping the school with the laptops and printers.

"Here at Gwamure, we appreciate this donation. We value this as learners. This is going to bridge the gap between us here and our counterparts learning in towns.

"Now we can be able to research and use the laptop," she said.

President Mnangagwa's inclusive development agenda is set to revolutionise learning in the country by addressing the digital needs of students nationwide.

