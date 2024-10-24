Zimbabwe: Legends Academy Duo Reunite At Warriors

As Zimbabwe's home-based Warriors begin preparations for their 2025 Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) qualifier against Eswatini, their training camp has provided a platform for two of their players to be re-united.

Legends Football Academy graduates Washington Mapuwa and Blessing Kagudu have been brought together again but this time on senior national team duty as the Warriors prepare for Sunday's game at Obed Itani Chilume stadium in Francistown, Botswana.

The dynamic pair, who honed their skills at the Harare-based academy, will also be hoping that they can use their chance in the CHAN qualifiers to convince Warriors coach Michael Nees that they are ready for the "big boys club" the regular senior team.

Kagudu, 23, earned his maiden national team call-up, in a testament to his remarkable rise in domestic football.

The Herentals College defender has been making waves with his impressive performances, showcasing exceptional defensive prowess and precision crossing ability.

He might have convinced the Warriors technical team who were in attendance at Rufaro when the Students floored log leaders Simba Bhora 1-0.

Kagudu, a mid-season Student acquisition, had a fine afternoon in the office as Herentals derailed Simba Bhora's title march.

He was plying his trade with struggling debutants Bikita Minerals in the opening half of the season.

"I am thrilled to be part of the Warriors squad. It's an honour to represent my country, and I'm looking forward to learning from the experienced players," said Kagudu.

"It feels good to be recognised and I'm grateful to God for making this possible and the coaches too.

"I'm very impressed with the progress, which I have made so far, but I'm also far from where I want to be."

Mapuwa, fresh from representing the country at the COSAFA Under-20 Championships in Mozambique, is no stranger to the Warriors set up.

The GreenFuel forward was part of the Warriors ensemble at this year's COSAFA Cup in South Africa.

His steady progress has caught the attention of the Warriors selectors and the CHAN assignments should provide Mapuwa with another platform to impress and show he has come of age.

"I'm delighted to be part of this group again and it is something I can never take for granted.

"It is also another chance for me to show what I can do.

"I'm very thankful to the coaches and the environment has been excellent as it allows everyone to grow," said Mapuwa.

The Warriors will be the home team first when they face regional rivals Eswatini, coached by former Zimbabwe boss Zdravko Logarusic.

Sihlangu will then host the Warriors at Mpumalanga province's Mbombela Stadium in South Africa. Ngezi Platinum gaffer and Nees' assistant Takesure Chiragwi will take charge of the CHAN assignments.

They are expected to make the road trip to Francistown for Sunday's assignment.

But for Kagudu, he joins bustling Polokwane City forward Douglas Mapfumo and Mapuwa among the Legends Academy alumni who have made the Warriors squad in the developmental institution's short stint in domestic football.

Mapfumo became the first Legends Academy graduate to earn a Warriors call-up this year in June when he featured for the senior side in a 2026 World Cup they played South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers.

The 24-year-old has not turned back since fronting the attack alongside the likes of Terrence Dzvukamanja, Khama Billiat, Prince Dube, and Walter Musona.

Watching his prodigies getting national team recognition will surely leave Legends Academy coach and director Farai Dhliwayo a proud man, convinced that the project which has also partnered with English Premier League outfit Everton, is on the right track, in terms of identifying and nurturing talent.