Zimbabwe: Rabbit Farmers Unite for a Common Cause

Rabbit farmers in some Harare suburbs have joined forces to find ways of saving their herds from a 'mysterious' disease that appears capable of inflicting huge losses if not contained soon.

The most affected areas are Budiriro, Highfield, Glen Norah, Glen View, Southlea Park, Ushewokunze and Eastlea where farmers have reported escalating deaths of their rabbits.

A representative of the farmers, Mr Jackson Yotamu told The Herald that they had since approached the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) for help with the department saying they are yet to identify the disease.

Asked for a comment on the matter, DVS veterinary officer Dr Samuel Swiswa yesterday they were still doing tests on the dead animals adding that farmers could also send samples to neighbouring South Africa for more tests.

"Farmers have approached the department to report the rabbit deaths and we are now in the process of trying to identify the disease and how it can be contained," Dr Swiswa said.

He urged rabbit keepers to report cases of massive rabbit deaths without delay, as prompt notification is crucial for addressing potential outbreaks and protecting the health of the remaining population.

Initial tests done the DVS have suggested that the symptoms could be linked to either rabbit haemorrhagic disease (RHD) or snuffles (pasteurellosis).

Meanwhile, the farmers have encouraged each other to regularly check their animals for signs of ill-health and seek early diagnoses saying that could significantly impact the overall health of the rabbits thereby helping mitigate potential losses.

"We will be temporarily suspending movement of rabbits. This can contribute to the conservation of rabbits and ensure a more sustainable farming environment in line with our goal to grow the industry is achieved," Mr Yotamu explained.

He added that they were also suspending workshops and site visits, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the disease pathogens like viruses.

Farmers must frequently clean and disinfect cages to eliminate harmful pathogens and create a healthier living environment for the animals.

"We recommend implementing a routine cleaning schedule that includes thorough disinfecting with appropriate solutions and ensuring proper ventilation given that proper sanitation is crucial in preventing the spread of diseases and safeguarding the health of the rabbits," said Mr Yotamu.

Additionally, Mr Yotamu challenged agro-dealers to implement robust bio-security measures at their shops to effectively prevent the transmission of diseases.

"These measures should include regular cleaning and disinfection of surfaces, equipment and any vehicles entering the premises," said Mr Yotamu highlighting that by adopting these bio-security measures, agro-dealers can also play a crucial role in mitigating the spread of diseases.