Zimbabwe: Byo Centre of Attention As It Hosts Zanu-PF Conference

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), an annual event held in Bulawayo in April, is a vital component of the city's economic landscape.

As one of the largest trade fairs in Southern Africa, the ZITF attracts exhibitors, buyers, and visitors from around the world, showcasing the best of Zimbabwe's products and services while fostering international trade and investment.

This trade showcase plays a crucial role in revitalising Bulawayo's economy, generating income, creating jobs, and enhancing the city's reputation as a regional business hub.

The 64th edition of ZITF, held from 23 to 27 April under the theme "Innovation: The Catalyst to Industrialisation and Trade," was a resounding success.

Riding on that success and conclusion of this important event, Bulawayo continues to host more events.

This week, the city hosts another notable event: The 21st Zanu PF Annual National People's Conference.

The conference, which began yesterday and ends on Saturday is led by the revolutionary party's First Secretary and President, Cde Mnangagwa, is being held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre Hall Four.

The conference theme is: "Industrialise, modernise towards Vision 2030".

This is expected to revitalise the city and elevate its profile both nationally and internationally.

The five-day event will undoubtedly illuminate the City of Bulawayo, putting it firmly back on the national and international stage.

The hosting of the conference in Bulawayo aligns with the Second Republic's devolution programme, led by President Mnangagwa's 'leaving no one and no place behind' developmental call.

This policy emphasises inclusive development and aims to empower all citizens and regions of Zimbabwe.

The conference will have a positive impact on Bulawayo's economy, building upon the successful hosting of the 42nd Independence Day celebrations in April 2022.

The conference is expected to stimulate various sectors such as hospitality, tourism, and retail, demonstrating the continued transformative impact of the Government's devolution policy.

Local businesses are also benefiting from increased demand for accommodation, transportation, and other services, leading to job creation and economic growth.

Moreover, the conference will serve as a platform for showcasing Bulawayo's potential as a vibrant and dynamic city, attracting investors and fostering partnerships that can contribute to its long-term development.

It will also provide an opportunity to highlight Bulawayo's unique tourist attractions, such as the Matopos National Park, the Natural History Museum, and the city's rich cultural heritage.

The conference can then help attract future tourists to Bulawayo and contribute to the long-term development of the city's hospitality industry.

As a politically significant gathering, the hosting of the conference demonstrates Bulawayo's increasing prominence and its capacity to attract a diverse range of stakeholders.

The Zanu PF Annual People's Conference follows the successful hosting of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit in August in Harare.

The SADC Summit had a lasting impact on the city, demonstrating Zimbabwe's ability to host large-scale international events.

Similar to the SADC Summit, the Zanu PF National Annual People's Conference is expected to revitalise Bulawayo and elevate its profile both nationally and internationally.

Local businessman Mr Tonderai Rice who invested in the hospitality and entertainment industry hailed President Mnangagwa and the ruling party for holding the conference in Bulawayo.

"What we appreciate the most is that since coming into power, President Mnangagwa announced a new way of doing things, devolving the holding of national events, moving them from Harare where they were traditionally held over the years and hosting them in different parts of the country," he said.

"As Bulawayo, we were the first to benefit from the policy shift to become the first province to host the 42nd Independence Celebrations at Barbourfields in Bulawayo in 2022. We recorded massive business, thanks to the wise leadership of President Mnangagwa in devolving the hosting of national events. While the conference has always been rotational, we especially appreciate the devolution of national events."

In addition to the direct economic benefits, the conference also brings several other advantages to Bulawayo.

It can enhance the city's visibility and reputation as a business destination, attracting future investors and visitors.

The conference can also foster networking opportunities among businesses, leading to new partnerships and collaborations. Furthermore, the event can showcase Bulawayo's products and services to a wider audience, potentially boosting exports and international trade.

The conference will not only provide immediate economic benefits, but also lay the groundwork for future growth and prosperity.

Excitingly, the Zanu PF 21st Annual People's Conference coincides with the Anti-Sanctions Day.

This joint event underscores the importance of solidarity and cooperation among the region's countries in the face of economic challenges and external pressures.

It also highlights the shared commitment to development, self-determination, and the well-being of the people of Southern Africa.

President Mnangagwa will deliver a National Address and will also deliver a statement on Anti-Sanctions Day in his capacity as the Chairperson of SADC.