Zimbabwe: Chiwandire Primed for Come-Back Fight

Kudakwashe Chiwandire is tying the loose ends ahead of her come-back fight against Tanzanian Flora Machela in Lilongwe, Malawi on Sunday.

The continent's sharpest pound-for-pound female boxer, affectionately known by her legion of fans as "Take Money", has been out of the ring for almost two years.

She was last in the squared circle when she lost her challenge of the WBC gold title against Mexican Yamileth Mercado in Chihuahua in March last year.

And she has been silent until last month when her management secured a WBC intercontinental fight against South Africa's Nomusa Ngema before that showdown was cancelled just about a week before the scheduled date.

But it looks like all is set for her six-round super bantamweight bout against Machela on Sunday with the 28-year-old expressing optimism about her prospects.

Chiwandire is already in camp where she is fine-tuning under her coach Tarisai Ponde and trainer/manager Clyde Musonda.

"So far, yes, I think I am feeling quite good in terms of my physicality and mentality. I am feeling very ready for the fight and I cannot wait for it. It's been long since I boxed and I am looking forward to being in the ring again," said Chiwandire.

"I would like to thank my coach Ponde and my promoter Musonda who are working flat out to try and drive me back to the top of the game.

"I know the fight against Machela won't be that easy because I am sure she will come out prepared for it because she knows me very well.

"But I am sure I will be on top of the game and be able to subdue her. This is the beginning of a new journey and I would like to restart with a bang.

"I have put so much in training and I am very much keen to see the Zimbabwe flag flying high at the end of the fight."

Delta Force Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts Academy have once again played a key role in Chiwandire's come-back story as they did when she reached her peak.

Academy boss Musonda said the fight against Machela will mark the second chapter in Chiwandire's boxing career.

After Sunday's duel, Chiwandire will not go out of camp as she has another tricky encounter against Tatiana Ezekiel in Russia on November 12.

That fight will help prepare her for the WBC Africa belt showdown against Ellen Simwaka of Malawi in Harare next March.