Egyptian Parliament Moves to Strengthen Support for People With Disabilities and the Elderly

Cairo — In a significant move to address the challenges faced by people with disabilities and the elderly, six Egyptian parliamentary committees met in Cairo on October 12 to discuss national strategies and legislative efforts.

The Forum of Arab Parliamentarians on Population and Development and the Asian Population and Development Association (APDA), with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Government of Japan, organized the meeting with the focus of aligning Egypt's policies with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Roughly 1.2 million people with disabilities currently receive state assistance, while Egypt's elderly population continues to grow. According to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), 10.64 percent of Egyptians have a disability, and the elderly population reached 9.3 million in 2024, representing 8.8 percent of the total population--4.6 million men (8.5 percent) and 4.7 million women (9.2 percent). The parliamentary committees convened to enhance support for these vulnerable groups.

Dr. Abdelhadi Al-Qasabi, Chairman of the Committee on Social Solidarity, Family, and People with Disabilities, emphasized recent legislative developments. He pointed out that Egypt has passed important legislation, such as the Elderly Care Law in 2024 and the Law on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2018, to safeguard these vulnerable groups. He underlined that these laws show the state's adherence to the Egyptian Constitution, which upholds everyone's right to a dignified life free from discrimination.

"Egypt has made significant strides by adopting policies and laws that protect and empower people with disabilities and the elderly," stated Al-Qasabi. "We aim to ensure they are not only recipients of support but contributors to the nation's progress."

The "Karama" program of the Egyptian government, which offers financial aid to those with impairments, was the focus of the gathering. Egypt's Minister of Social Solidarity, Dr. Maya Morsy, noted that the program, which has an annual budget of about 10 billion Egyptian pounds, currently serves 1.2 million people with 1.3 million integrated services cards distributed to make access to social services and healthcare easier.

"We are committed to ensuring that people with disabilities receive their integrated services cards within 30 days, enhancing their access to vital resources."

Morsy emphasized the Elderly Care Law, which assures those over 65 have better access to social, economic, and healthcare services. "We aim to create an environment where the elderly can live independently, free from abuse or exploitation, while continuing to contribute to society," she told the audience.

Dr. Hala Youssef, UNFPA Advisor, emphasized the need for international cooperation in meeting the SDGs and ensuring that no one falls behind.

"Parliamentarians play a strategic role in creating a legislative framework that addresses the needs of the most vulnerable," Youssef added. "Innovation and technology can be powerful tools for inclusion, providing people with disabilities access to education, employment, and social participation on an equal footing."

Youssef went on to emphasize disturbing global figures, stating that 46 percent of seniors over 60 have some type of handicap and that persons with disabilities were among the hardest struck during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Children with disabilities are four times more likely to experience violence than their peers, while adults with disabilities face higher risks of abuse and exploitation," Youssef said, urging a stronger commitment to protecting their rights.

Dr. Sami Hashim, head of the Committee on Education and Scientific Research, stressed the integration of individuals with disabilities in the educational system. He emphasized that, especially in the age of artificial intelligence, education must be adaptable, inclusive, and forward-thinking.

"Our education system must not only teach knowledge but prepare individuals for success in an increasingly technological world," said Hashim. "This is particularly important for students with disabilities, who should have access to the tools and opportunities that will allow them to thrive."

The forum emphasized the critical need for national and international collaboration to build inclusive, egalitarian communities, given that 80% of the one billion persons with disabilities worldwide live in developing nations and that the number of older people in need of assistance is rising.