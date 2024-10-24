Kenya: Public Urged to Step Up As Witnesses to Combat Rising Insecurity in Kisumu

Kisumu — Nyanza Regional Commissioner Zipora Mworoa has called on the residents of the region to actively participate as witnesses in court to help combat the escalating insecurity in the area.

Mworoa emphasized that the absence of witnesses has led to criminals escaping justice, as cases often collapse without testimony. "A case can only proceed to court if there is a witness," she stated, highlighting the critical role of community involvement in the justice system.

She pointed out that many potential witnesses are reluctant to come forward, making it challenging for prosecutors to present their cases effectively. "We have seen witnesses, who were present at the scene of the crime, refusing to take a stand in court," she noted.

The Commissioner expressed concern that police officers often face public accusations of collusion when criminals are released due to the lack of witness testimony. "It is high time we sensitize the public about the criminal justice system," Mworoa added.

"If no witnesses are presented in court, you will continue seeing these suspects roaming freely in the villages," she warned.

Mworoa made these remarks during the inauguration of the Kolenyo OCS office, constructed with funding from the Seme National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF). She urged community members to come forward and testify in cases where they have firsthand information.

"The decline in criminal cases will only occur if suspects are brought to court and charged accordingly," she stated. She reiterated that ongoing crime will continue to attract public blame towards the police if suspects are released due to the absence of witnesses.

Seme MP Hon. James Nyikal echoed Mworoa's sentiments, expressing frustration over the frequent release of suspects. "I was properly guided when I made a similar inquiry about why these suspects are still with us after being taken to court," he said.

Nyikal encouraged the public to cooperate with law enforcement authorities, particularly the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers present in Seme. "In the event of a criminal case, help them by volunteering information and presenting it in court," he urged.

He concluded by stating that public complaints against the police should cease, as their efforts to combat crime are hindered by a lack of community support.