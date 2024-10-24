Zimbabwe: 'Boxing Needs Fresh Blood'

Zimbabwean boxing is in serious need of fresh blood and proper developmental strategies for the sport to maintain its popularity, a local boxing manager has said.

The country has produced a limited number of international champions including former World Boxing Council Silver welterweight champion Charles Manyuchi.

African Boxing Union lightweight champion Aliyah Phiri and SADC title holders Hassan Milanzi and Monica Mkandla are the other Zimbabwean boxers with international titles. Kudakwashe Chiwandire is a former WBC Super Bantamweight Interim champion who is now trying to work her way back to the podium.

"We need new blood in professional boxing," says Ali "Otto" Phiri of Otto Boxing Club.

Otto Boxing Club, in conjunction with Box Fit, are hosting a locals-only boxing tournament at the 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare on November 11.

A national welterweight title fight between Tinofadzwa Chikerema from the Mau Mau stable and Nyasha Hwata of Box Fit is one of the main attractions of the boxing night.

"This is a developmental tournament, and there are several boxers who will turn professional on the night.

"We are giving a chance to the local guys to perform. We want to give our local guys a platform to showcase their talent," said Phiri.

Phiri is one of the most successful boxing trainers in the country.

He has worked with Manyuchi before and is now handling his young brother Aliya, who currently holds the ABU Lightweight belt.

The 24-year-old Aliyah Phiri is not part of the programme as he is set to defend his ABU title in December.

However, there are a number of interesting bouts on the bout card and 7 Arts Theatre is expected to be a hive of activity come November 11.

Former World Boxing Federation Lightweight champion, Evans Husayiwhevhu squares up against Trynos Zihove in a non-title fight. Freeman Mabvongwe takes on Tinashe Zihove in a middleweight non-title fight.

"We need to expose local boxers to more fights so that they can also build their records," added Phiri.

"Zimbabwe has several upcoming boxers capable of taking over from the current champions."

Hillary Josamu, son of the late boxing legend Gilbert "Giro" Josamu, is another bright prospect.

He will fight Bongani Makorova in a Bantamweight non-title fight.

Bout card:

Talent Chirova v Fania Musekiwa (Super Bantamweight 4 rounds), Mike Mukaviri v Adonia Abraham (Welterweight 6 rounds), Tafadzwa Mushando v Alan Green (Lightweight 6 rounds), Evans Husayiwevhu v Trynos Zihove (Lightweight 6 rounds), Bongani Makorova v Hillary Josamu (Bantamweight 6 rounds), Emmanuel Chikosha v Kudzaishe Chingoma (Heavyweight 4 rounds), Freeman Mabvongwe v Tinashe Zihove (Middleweight 6 rounds), Nyasha Hwata v Tinofadzwa Chikerema (National Light welterweight title fight.)