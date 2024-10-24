Zimbabwe: Mhaka Crowned Mr Universe Bermuda Champ

Seasoned Zimbabwean body-builder Godwin Simbarashe Mhaka is on cloud nine after he claimed the World Fitness Federation's Mr Universe Bermuda Beach Model category in Las Vegas, United States, over the weekend.

The Kwekwe-born Mhaka, popularly known as "GS" in fitness circles, said he is happy to have finally captured the biggest accolade in his body-building career.

After coming second in the same category in Berlin, Germany, last year, Mhaka was confident of making it to the finals this time around.

After taking to the gym some six months ago ahead of the contest, the seasoned Hulk got it right this time around and walked away with the main accolade.

Mhaka who also won the Warrior Fitness category during last year's event said he is happy to have won the highest honour after so much hard work.

"I am very happy to have won my first ever Bermuda Beach Model title at the World Fitness Federation. I am feeling so excited and happy with the win which is my first Mr Universe title.

"I am very grateful to all the sponsors who have been rallying behind me. It was not easy going through the preparations as I had some challenges in terms of dieting, but I managed.

"I was very confident of bringing home a gold medal after I competed and came first in Warrior Fitness and second in Senior Bermuda Model. I was looking forward to repeating the same feat this year and I was so busy in the gym.

"This is a great show, which boasts of top athletes from around the world, and being the last one on the podium is very exciting," said Mhaka. He thanked all who made his trip to the US a possibility.

"I am grateful to Total Fitness Gym who have been sponsoring me ahead of this prestigious contest and I'm very grateful to them although they could not cover everything.

"Musabvunda who has been with me through thick and thin," said Mhaka.

The WFF Mr Universe saw over 200 athletes from over 38 countries battling for podium finishes.