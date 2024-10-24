Zimbabwe: Lady Chevrons Conduct Coaching Clinic

Zimbabwe's Lady Chevrons took time out of their busy schedule yesterday and conducted a coaching clinic at Highlands Park Primary School in Harare.

The women's cricket team is currently involved in a five-match One Day International series against the touring US and as part of their outreach programmes, they visited pupils at Highlands Park Primary School.

Lady Chevrons senior player Chipo Mugeri described the coaching clinic as a welcome development in the growth of the sport in the country.

"It was amazing, spending time with the young girls who showed a lot of character. Sport teaches one character. I hope such initiatives happen more often because we have seen how happy kids are when they rub shoulders with the Lady Chevrons," said Mugeri.

They are expected back in the trenches for the remainder of the series against the US side. The Lady Chevrons are one match away from clinching the ODI series after romping to a 2-0 lead in the first two games.

They opened the campaign with a five-wicket win but US bounced back a more determined side and gave the hosts a good run of their money in the second match which the Zimbabweans claimed by six wickets, after being set a competitive winning target of 249.

The two teams clash in the third ODI today in which a win for Zimbabwe will render the remaining two matches a dead rubber. Pressure is on the US to win today and keep the series alive.