Zimbabwe: Let's Honour Honesty, Hard Work - Presidentl 'Indaba to Support, Revitalise Manufacturing Sector'

ZANU PF must use its annual conference to locate the over-arching need to support, revitalise and recalibrate the country's manufacturing sector, with members sticking to high levels of discipline and unity in line with the party values and ethos as they execute their duties, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing the 379th Ordinary Session of the Politburo, which marks the beginning of the 21st Zanu PF Annual National People's Conference, in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa urged party members to adhere to constitutionalism, honesty and hard work.

Yesterday's Politburo meeting marked the beginning of this year's Annual National People's Conference, which will be followed by a Central Committee meeting today, with the official opening set for Friday at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Grounds in Bulawayo.

"Let me reiterate that constitutionalism, discipline, unity, patriotism, loyalty as well as hard work remain indispensable values of our party, which must never be tampered with," said the President.

He commended the Zanu PF Coordinating Committee, party staff and the host province, Bulawayo, for the preparatory work undertaken in the build-up to this year's conference.

"The dedication and loyalty to the party, as well as the unity and focus witnessed so far must remain throughout the Conference and indeed embedded in our work ethic and broader organisational culture.

"As we set our focus on the Conference, it is critically important that the Party locates the overarching need to support, re-vitalise and re-calibrate our manufacturing sector as an urgent and central task," said President Mnangagwa.

He said this year's Annual National People's Conference will take stock of the economy, party policies, and also tackle climate change, among other issues.

"The necessity to steer the party towards debating and considering a broad array of interventions to propel industrial growth anchored on local value addition and beneficiation of our resource endowments cannot be overemphasised. This is more so given the abundant reserves of key minerals that support the development of electric vehicles and other new energy solutions. This is an indispensable guarantee, ensuring that our efforts to modernise, industrialise and grow our economy are a success," President Mnangagwa said.

He reiterated that the Land Reform Programme is irreversible and cited Section 292 of the Constitution as complemented by Sections 289, 293 and 294 which obligate the State to give security of tenure to all citizens, including war veterans, their children and other dependants.

President Mnangagwa said the Zanu PF Government is implementing a Land

Tenure Policy to ensure that agricultural land is bankable, registrable and transferrable among indigenous Zimbabweans.

This, he said, will ensure certainty and enable farmers to conduct their farming activities as a business.

The President said indications of yet another record-breaking winter wheat bumper harvest are a welcome development.

"Our farmers and other stakeholders in the agriculture sector continue to push the boundaries in increasing production and productivity. We are surely on the right path to securing and guaranteeing national food security and sovereignty," he said.

Going forward, President Mnangagwa said it is incumbent on the party to continue energising and rallying grassroots members across every village, ward and district to ramp up preparations for the 2024/2025 summer cropping season.

"Food security and sovereignty at both the national and household levels demand that we stay focused as a nation capable of feeding ourselves. More so that food security and sustained agricultural development are the basis upon which the socio-economic super-structure of our country, is built and thrives," he said.

President Mnangagwa commended the party leadership for demonstrating a sustained commitment to ensure the success of both Party and Government programmes, projects and activities.

"As the events preceding our main conference unfold, let us continue to avail our skills and experience for the work that lies ahead to guarantee responsive and people-centred resolutions".

President Mnangagwa also congratulated the FRELIMO party of Mozambique and the President-elect, Cde Daniel Chapo, as well as the people of Mozambique on their resounding victory during the recently held elections.

Zanu PF, he said, stands ready to cement the long-existing revolutionary unity between the two parties and countries.

Meanwhile, a minute of silence was also observed in honour of the late national hero, Cde Tshinga Judge Dube, who died on 3 October and was laid to rest at the National Heroes Acre on 9 October.