Zimbabwe: 192 Projects Approved Under 100-Day Cycle

A total of 192 projects have been approved under the third session of the 100-day cycle programme that runs from September to December this year.

The projects, aimed at making a positive impact on the lives of people, are part of the building blocks towards the attainment of targets set in the National Development Strategy 1 and Vision 2030.

Implementation of the projects is centred on the key elements that capture Government's vision for economic growth and development, re-engagement with the global community, promotion of investment and trade, nurturing a responsive and high performance culture in the public service and engendering greater impetus in the provision of strategic infrastructure.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said Harare province registered 75 projects, which is the highest, while Manicaland and Mashonaland West had the second and third highest number of projects.

"Some of the projects were replicated at different sites across provinces. Under the image building, international engagement and re-engagement pillar, projects on the rehabilitation of infrastructure at foreign missions are being prioritised and distributed as follows: Nigeria 3, Germany 1, United Kingdom 1, Rwanda 1, South Africa 1 and Kenya 1," he said.