Zimbabwe: T10 Global Sports Dismiss Match-Fixing Claims

T Ten Global Sports have dismissed match-fixing allegations and that the International Cricket Council are investigating suspicious activities noted during the second edition of the Zim Afro T10 held recently.

Responding to the widespread media reports that hogged the limelight at the weekend, organisers of the competition, said through the company's spokesperson Omar Khan that "it was unfortunate the reports, which were supported by a Twitter post by Pakistan journalist Saleem Khaliq, were "entirely unfounded and malicious".

"There is no known formal investigation in progress," Khan said.

"The newspaper cast aspersions without any proof and based the story merely on assumptions and speculation."

Several reports claimed that the ICC have launched a full-scale investigation into alleged suspicious activities that occurred during the recently concluded Zim Afro T10 League 2024. It was understood the probe was focusing on a match between the Durban Wolves and Harare Bolts. According to the reports, the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) instituted investigations into certain overs in the match that were marked by an unusually high number of extras, including wides and no-balls.

As a result, several players and officials were reportedly under questioning by the ICC. But a statement from T Ten Global Sports yesterday rubbished the allegations, arguing the reports had the potential to damage the reputation of the tournament.

"T Ten Global Sports has strongly denied recent claims made by a segment of the media, which alleged an ongoing investigation into suspicious activities in the Zim Afro T10 tournament," the statement read.

"Both T Ten Global Sports and Zimbabwe Cricket expressed regret over the dissemination of unverified information, stating that such content not only damages the reputation of the tournament but also undermines professional journalism.

"T Ten Global Sports also clarified that it outsources all anti-corruption monitoring to the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) and works closely with them to maintain the highest standards of integrity and ensure the game remains clean.

"The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to the integrity of the Zim Afro T10. The league ensures that all necessary measures are in place to protect the tournament's integrity and emphasises a zero-tolerance policy against any wrongdoing."

The Zim Afro T10 was hailed as a huge success. But the global media picked some sections of the tournament, which they believe have drawn the attention of the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit.

One of the most notable incidents occurred during the sixth over, bowled by UAE pacer Kashif Daud, representing the Durban Wolves. Daud's over included seven wides and two no-balls, leading to a total of 20 runs being conceded in 14 deliveries.

Dawlat Zadran of Afghanistan contributed to the suspicion with a tricky ninth over in which he gave up 23 runs, including eight wides. The focus was also on another over by captain Yasir Shah, who conceded 30 runs in a single over. Pakistani journalist Khaliq posted on social media platform X that several Pakistani players and officials were also questioned by the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit. Khaliq's post mentioned that a mobile phone had been confiscated as part of the investigation.