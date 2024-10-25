Sudan: 'We Are Not Giving Up' - UN Humanitarian Coordinator Pledges Ongoing Support for Sudan

Port Sudan — The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, reaffirmed the UN's commitment to supporting Sudan, which has endured more than 18 months of conflict.

In a statement marking United Nations Day today, Nkweta-Salami vowed that the UN will continue to support Sudan as war rages on between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). She called for an immediate ceasefire and pledged to scale up life-saving assistance while urging all parties to respect international humanitarian law.

"The ideals upon which the UN was founded 79 years ago continue to drive our collective efforts to address global challenges, especially those faced by countries such as Sudan.

"For over 18 months", she said, millions in Sudan have faced "crisis after crisis [...] from mass displacement, to hunger, climate shocks, disease outbreaks, economic struggles, and violence against women and children".

Nkweta-Salami praised the resilience of Sudanese communities, stating: "Each time I meet with affected communities, I am encouraged by the Sudanese women, men and children whose strength, humanity and resilience shine light through these difficult times."

She emphasised the need for continued international support and urged the global community to back Sudan's call for peace.

"We will continue to call on the parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations under International Humanitarian Law and reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

"We are not giving up," the UN humanitarian coordinator for Sudan said. " We will continue to push forward and scale up the delivery of life-saving assistance to communities in urgent need, wherever they are."

She also stressed the importance of resilience and supporting livelihoods, "even in the midst of this crisis".

"We will continue to raise our voices in solidarity with Sudanese civilians who are most affected, in calling for their protection and for their rights to a dignified life.

Nkweta-Salami concluded by urging the international community to engage in meaningful political dialogue to restore peace. "The hopes and futures of the Sudanese people are riding on what we do next. We cannot let them down."

The full statement can be accessed through this link.