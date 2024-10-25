Zimbabwe: Residents Call On Govt to Declare Harare's Water Crisis a National Disaster

25 October 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

LOCAL residents associations have called on the government to officially declare the ongoing water crisis across the country a national disaster.

Speaking during a press conference Wednesday, the Zimbabwe Union of Residents and Ratepayers Association (ZURRA) spokesperson Marvelous Khumalo said that the situation requires urgent attention.

"The Zimbabwe Union of Residents and Ratepayers Association asserts that the water crisis is not confined to the Harare Metropolitan Province; it is a national emergency that demands immediate attention.

"We call on the President of Zimbabwe to officially declare it a national disaster.

"Given the El Niño-induced drought, a persistent lack of investment in water infrastructure, and the significant degradation of natural systems vital for water provision, immediate action is imperative to address this crisis effectively," Khumalo said.

The residents believe this will go a long way in resource mobilisation from both local and international stakeholders.

ZURRA also urged authorities and communities to intensify efforts in implementing laws against wetlands destruction.

Meanwhile, Harare Metropolitan Residents Forum (HAMREF) spokesperson Precious Shumba also weighed in saying the water crisis has led to abuse.

"This water supply gap has seen the emergence of conflicts and cases of gender-based violence at public boreholes or water points with some boreholes now being politicized by the so-called water point user committees, and some committee chairpersons demanding between US$4 to US$7 per month per household as a prerequisite for residents to access water at the boreholes," Shumba said.

The associations also raised concerns over the continuous destruction of wetlands and unregulated and over-abstraction of groundwater (water mining activities), especially among commercial users which has seriously impacted on the water table that has seen domestic boreholes drying up.

Some residents from high-density suburbs are now accessing water from rivers, shallow wells, and springs for domestic purposes that are not safe for human consumption.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.