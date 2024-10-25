Kenyans Urged to Collect Unclaimed IDs From Huduma Centres

24 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Susan Simolo

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has urged Kenyans to collect their documents from Huduma Centres, revealing that over 190,000 national identification cards remain uncollected.

Muturi said the backlog poses challenges in accessing essential services for many citizens.

"I urge Kenyans to visit their nearest Huduma Centre and collect their documents without delay. There are 57 Huduma Centres across the country," Muturi said.

Speaking on Thursday during a visit to a Huduma Centre in Thika, where he assessed service delivery, the CS noted the significant backlog of uncollected documents.

"Today, I am at the Huduma Centre getting a firsthand look at how we're delivering essential services, from front desks to service counters," he stated.

Muturi also announced plans to establish Huduma Centres in every constituency, with strong support from Members of Parliament.

"We are making strides to set up Huduma Centres in every constituency, so no one has to travel far for essential services. I'm thrilled by the support from MPs to bring services closer to the people," he added.

The CS reaffirmed the government's commitment to enhancing efficiency in service delivery.

"I am here to ensure every Kenyan walking through these doors receives efficient, timely, and top-notch services. We are committed to making sure the Huduma Centres operate at their best," Muturi concluded.

