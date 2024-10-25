Ethiopia's Active Engagement in BRICS Would Uplift Its Diplomatic Stance, Multilateralism - Ambassador Terekhin

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's active engagement in BRICS would uplift its diplomatic posture and multifaceted collaboration with member Countries of the bloc, Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia Evgeny E. Terekhin told ENA.

The 16th BRICS Summit has taken place in Kazan, Russia where dozens of leaders have gathered for a three-day of intense diplomatic discussions and high-level bilateral talks as part of the international forum which offers a new vision of multilateralism.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took part in the Summit and also held a sideline bilateral discussion with the leaders of BRICS member countries including President Vladimir Putin.

Ambassador Terekhin said Ethiopia as the newest member of BRICS, the East African nation has been actively engaging and contributing its fair share in the bloc.

According to him, Ethiopia has made a great step with respect to the national political arena, diplomacy, economy and foreign relations this year.

In his keynote address to the BRICS Summit yesterday, Prime Minister Abiy indicated that Ethiopia exemplifies the practical relevance of its partnership embodying the hope and potential that BRICS represents.

Noting that Ethiopia is the third largest economy in Sub Saharan Africa endowed with vast resources, PM Abiy said these assets present unparalleled opportunities for investment and trade.

For Ambassador Terekhin, Ethiopia would have wide market access for its products under the BRICS framework. He added its membership would lend the opportunity for a multifaceted collaboration among member countries in various areas including technological development based on mutual interest.

"We believe that within the framework of BRICS, all its member countries get a better chance to join their efforts in reaching a more just world and moving at the highest place in the spheres of economy, humanitarians, and people to people relations among others."

BRICS comprises countries of the global south which are striving to build a better world based on the common aspiration, he elaborated, adding that the bloc is working in various spheres of cooperation including economy, politics, security, and humanitarian issues.

BRICS Member countries are doing their best to reach new results in all of these spheres, Ambassador Terekhin pointed out.

Speaking on Artificial Intelligence (AI), gaining great attention within the BRICS family, the ambassador reaffirmed that his country is committed to work with Ethiopia.

"This year, we have arranged just a number of different events in the sphere of cyber security, artificial intellect, robotics and others. And we're happy that our Ethiopian partners were very actively participating in all these events."

He also stressed the need for working hard within the framework of BRICS and joining hands to overcome any challenges.

BRICS, with its collective voice representing nearly half of the global population and over a third of global GDP, brings the potential to be a transformative force for a more equitable world order.