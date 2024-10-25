Nigeria: Bodies of 3 Oil Workers Recovered, 5 Missing As Helicopter Crashes in Rivers

Three bodies have been recovered while search operations were ongoing as a helicopter, Sikorsky SK76 with registration 5NBQG, operated by East Wind Aviation, crashed into the waters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Thursday morning.

This was revealed by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, in a statement by the ministry's spokesperson, Odutayo Oluseyi.

The minister also noted that the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has been notified and emergency response teams were immediately activated, and search and rescue operations were ongoing with the support of the Nigerian Search and Rescue Unit of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

According to the minister, "the Federal Ministry of Aviation has received the distressing report of a helicopter accident that occurred Thursday, October 24, 2024, at about 11:22 am along the waterways in Port Harcourt. The helicopter, a Sikorsky SK76 with registration 5NBQG and operated by East Wind Aviation, was en-route from Port Harcourt Military Base (DNPM) to the NUIMANTAN oil rig.

"The aircraft, with eight persons on board, ditched into the waters near Bonny Finima in the Atlantic Ocean. The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau has been notified and emergency response teams were immediately activated, and search and rescue operations are ongoing with the support of the Nigerian Search and Rescue Unit, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the National Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), and other relevant agencies. Neighbouring aerodromes have also been notified for support.

"While no Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) signal was received, manual efforts to plot the location of the accident are underway, and all available resources, including the military and low-flying aircraft, have been deployed to assist in locating and rescuing any survivor(s). So far, three bodies have been recovered.

"We are actively working with all relevant agencies to ensure a coordinated response and to minimize casualties from this unfortunate incident. Further information will be provided as details emerge.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those on board, and we are committed to providing the necessary support during this difficult time."