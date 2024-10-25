Southern Africa: Misa Engages ACHPR On Indiscriminate Attacks On Mozambican Journalists

In his letter to Commissioner Topsy-Sonoo, MISA Regional Chairperson Golden Maunganidze said the organisation was concerned the government had (at the time of writing of this communique) neither censored nor condemned the attacks on the journalists.

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) has engaged the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR) Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information in Africa Commissioner Ourveena Geereesha Topsy-Sonoo on the indiscriminate attacks on Mozambican journalists following the country's elections on 9 October.

Official results of the elections are yet to be announced.

As journalists were waiting to interview Venancio Mondlane, the opposition presidential candidate, on 21 October in Maputo, police reportedly fired live bullets and discharged teargas canisters.

Two journalists have since been admitted to hospital, where they are being treated for gunshot wounds.

Other journalists reported temporary blindness, while others had their equipment destroyed following the attacks by the police.

In his letter to Commissioner Topsy-Sonoo, MISA Regional Chairperson Golden Maunganidze said the organisation was concerned the government had (at the time of writing of this communique) neither censored nor condemned the attacks on the journalists.

Maunganidze expressed fear this may promote impunity and encourage further attacks on media workers.

"The attack on journalists, particularly during an election period, has a chilling effect on freedom of expression and of the media," he said.

"It particularly impedes access to information at a time when citizens need access to verified and accurate information."

Maunganidze called for Commissioner Topsy-Sonoo to intervene by engaging Mozambican authorities to ensure the attacks on the journalists on 21 October is fully and transparently investigated.

He said perpetrators should be prosecuted and punished and that victims should have access to effective remedies. Specific measures should also be taken to ensure their safety and that the government respects the tenets of the country's Constitution that protect the rights of journalists.

In 2020, the ACHPR passed a resolution calling state parties to: "Ensure that journalists and other media professionals are protected when covering demonstrations and mass rallies and ensure that security officials are trained on this."

Maunganidze noted that the region does not have enough safeguards and safety mechanisms for the protection of journalists, particularly during elections.

Attacks against journalists tend to rise during electoral periods. However, perpetrators of attacks on journalists are hardly ever persecuted, perpetuating impunity for crimes against media workers.

MISA Regional Communique