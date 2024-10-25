Namibia: Kunene Conservation Group Calls for End to Mining in Black Rhino Habitat

A conservation group from Khorixas in the Kunene region has called on the government to help stop mining activities that could pose a threat to highly endangered black rhinos.

The Khorixas conservation community travelled to Windhoek to plead with the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism through a public demonstration on Thursday.

Don Andrew, leader of the group, said the community wants the government to hear their plight.

"There is high unemployment in the region, and conservation and tourism cater for jobs for the people," he said.

"We want the withdrawal of the mining and exploration activities, including in the rhino range of the Doro !Nawas and Uibasen Twyfelfontein conservancies," Andrew said.

According to Andrew, the ministry is taking their concerns lightly and has not supported their efforts to conserve their tourism industry.

Andrew questioned why the ministry has not shown signs of concern about mining threatening the safety and habitat of the rare and endangered species of black rhino in their area.

"I'm protecting the rights of my son, which is the future generation of our country," he said.

He said they were never consulted when mining activities started in their area.

Environment deputy minister Heather Sibungo acknowledged the group's concerns.

"I am a mother too, and hear the concerns you are facing and I will not sit back and ignore your worries," she told them during the protest.

Sibungo said the ministry will revert on the group's petition.