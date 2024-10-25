Uganda: EU-Funded Project to Curb Rights Abuses Launched in Busoga

A new project aimed at reducing human rights abuses, particularly for women in business, has been launched in Uganda's Busoga region.

Funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by Enabel in partnership with the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, the $4.8 million initiative focuses on labour rights, land rights, digital rights, and internet governance.

The project will target four districts in Busoga--Iganga, Bugweri, Bugiri, and Mayuge--as well as other regions, including Albertine and the Kampala Metropolitan area.

Its objective is to address human rights violations that often arise in business operations, particularly in sectors like agriculture and mining.

Uganda's growing appeal as an investment destination has spurred economic growth but also led to widespread human rights abuses.

In response, the Ugandan government adopted a National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights (NAP) in 2021, affirming its commitment to addressing these issues.

Benard Mujuni, Commissioner for Equity and Rights at the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, highlighted the importance of the project.

He explained that the EU has introduced stringent regulations, requiring businesses seeking access to its market to meet human rights due diligence standards.

"The project will build the capacity of enterprises to comply with these standards and avoid practices like child labour in sugarcane farming, mining, rice growing, and large-scale agriculture," Mujuni said during an interview at the launch.

Lucy Peace Nantume, the project coordinator, emphasized the significance of the project in light of the recent discovery of rare earth minerals in Busoga.

"Wherever minerals are found, human rights violations tend to follow. This project will educate communities about their rights, especially as they face potential exploitation related to the new mineral discovery," Nantume noted.

Hon. Sauda Kauma Alibaawo, the area Woman Member of Parliament, lauded the EU and its partners for launching the initiative at a critical time.

She highlighted that communities in Busoga, now aware of their rights, will be better equipped to protect themselves from potential abuses related to mineral extraction and other business activities.

This EU-funded project is expected to have far-reaching impacts in promoting respect for human rights across business operations in Uganda's growing industrial landscape.