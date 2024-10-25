South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Alleged Rape, Murder of Six-Year-Old Soweto Girl

24 October 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has thanked the community of Soweto, journalists, media houses and all social media users for assisting to track down a man who was wanted for the alleged rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Soweto on Monday.

The suspect was arrested last night and is expected to appear in court soon.

The little girl, Amantle Samane, was found murdered and allegedly raped at a shack about 650 metres from her home on Monday.

Her family last saw her alive when she and other children were playing in the street.

A day after her death, Gauteng police announced that they were searching for Pethe Sara Simiao to assist them in their investigation into the murder.

According to the police, the suspect has been identified as being from Mozambique.

An immigration status check with the Home Affairs Department revealed that Simiao was living illegally in South Africa.

